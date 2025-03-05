Moyle Gets OT Winner in Midweek Matchup against Wichita
March 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Wichita Thunder in overtime on St. CatTrick's Day at the Huntington Center with a final score of 2-1.
How it Happened:
The Walleye started off the scoring at 18:06 of the first period with a tip-in goal from Carson Bantle on the power play off a shot from Mitch Lewandowski. Today's game marks Lewandowski's 100th ECHL game. Brandon Kruse had the secondary assist on the goal.
Wichita tied the game at 9:50 of the 2nd period to make it a 1-1 game heading into the 3rd.
The game remained tied throughout the entirety of the 3rd period and this one headed into overtime.
2:17 into OT, Nolan Moyle got the game winner and scored off an assist from goaltender, Carter Gylander and gave the Fish the 2-1 win.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. TOL - N. Moyle (GWG)
2. TOL - C. Bantle (1G)
3. WIC - T. Gorsuch (41 SVS)
What's Next:
The Walleye will take on the Cincinnati Cyclones yet again back at home on Saturday, March 8th for First Responders Night at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 5, 2025
- Wichita Opens Road Trip with OT Loss at Toledo - Wichita Thunder
- Moyle Gets OT Winner in Midweek Matchup against Wichita - Toledo Walleye
- Ben Kraws Records Second Shutout as Steelheads Down Mavericks, 5-0 - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Defeat Ghost Pirates in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Upend Everblades 4-1 - Florida Everblades
- Admirals Return Home and Knock off Reigning Champs - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder End Road Trip with 3-1 Loss to Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 5 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Sign Kulbis-Marino and Stark - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Sign Goaltender Alex Aslanidis - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bison Drop Midweek Matchup - Bloomington Bison
- Connor MacEachern Names ECHL Rookie of the Month for February - Idaho Steelheads
- Komets Beat Bloomington 4-3 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton, Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer Ice Show Returns to Kia Center - Orlando Solar Bears
- Idaho's MacEachern Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Jake McLaughlin Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's McLaughlin Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Wichita Starts Four-Game Road Trip Tonight at Toledo - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.