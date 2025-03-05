Moyle Gets OT Winner in Midweek Matchup against Wichita

March 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Wichita Thunder in overtime on St. CatTrick's Day at the Huntington Center with a final score of 2-1.

How it Happened:

The Walleye started off the scoring at 18:06 of the first period with a tip-in goal from Carson Bantle on the power play off a shot from Mitch Lewandowski. Today's game marks Lewandowski's 100th ECHL game. Brandon Kruse had the secondary assist on the goal.

Wichita tied the game at 9:50 of the 2nd period to make it a 1-1 game heading into the 3rd.

The game remained tied throughout the entirety of the 3rd period and this one headed into overtime.

2:17 into OT, Nolan Moyle got the game winner and scored off an assist from goaltender, Carter Gylander and gave the Fish the 2-1 win.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - N. Moyle (GWG)

2. TOL - C. Bantle (1G)

3. WIC - T. Gorsuch (41 SVS)

What's Next:

The Walleye will take on the Cincinnati Cyclones yet again back at home on Saturday, March 8th for First Responders Night at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

