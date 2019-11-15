Thunder Drop 80's Night Battle to Royals
November 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder fell to 6-5-0-2 on Friday night to the Reading Royals, 4-1. It was the second of eight meetings between the two teams and the Royals have now won both.
Matt Salhany scored the Thunder's lone goal in the first period and the Royals went on to score four unanswered. Salhany's goal came on the powerplay at 10:19 of the first after Hayden Verbeek's shot was deflected by Ryan Walker. The carom came right to Salhany who took a baseball swing and knocked the puck out of midair and into the back of the net. The goal was the first powerplay goal scored by Adirondack since October 25th against the Worcester Railers.
Frankie DiChiara, Pascal LaBerge, Max Willman and Cory Mackin would all score for Reading in the Royals 4-1 victory.
Thunder goaltender Eamon McAdam made 22 saves on 25 shots and Royals' netminder Kirill Ustimenko stopped 24 of 25 in his team's victory. The Thunder penalty kill surrender their first goal against in over six games and gave up two on the evening. The Royals' powerplay finished at 2-for-5 while the Thunder's only went 1-for-3.
Thunder Notes
Alex Carrier's 100th game played as a member of the Thunder
James Henry's 400th career ECHL game
Thunder fall to 3-2-0-1 on home ice this season.
Up Next
The Thunder head to Portland to battle the Maine Mariners tomorrow night at 6:00pm from Cross Insurance Arena. It will be the fourth meeting between the two teams and the Thunder lead the season series 2-1.
Ryan Walker of the Adirondack Thunder
