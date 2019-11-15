Parker Milner Recalled by Hershey

November 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Parker Milner

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Parker Milner(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced the recall of goaltender Parker Milner Friday. The 29-year-old netminder will join Hershey after a stellar start to the 2019-20 season in which he currently leads the ECHL with a goals-against average of 1.38.

Milner has a record of 5-0-0 this season and was recently named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Week on Oct. 29 after a stretch of back-to-back games with a shutout, a 1.44 goals-against and a save percentage of 0.930.

He re-signed with Hershey for the 2019-20 season on May 28, his fourth consecutive campaign on a contract with the Bears. Milner, a Pittsburgh native, was previously named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Year for his work in 2017-18, posting a 28-7-3 record, goals-against average of 1.86 and .929 save percentage. The two-time national champion at Boston College has played in 14 games with Hershey over the past two seasons, posting a 6-7-1 record.

In a separate transaction, the Stingrays have re-signed goaltender Billy Christopoulos to a standard professional contract. Christopoulos initially began the season with the team after making the club out of training camp.

South Carolina is beginning a busy home stretch on Friday night when they battle the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m.

- The Stingrays are hosting the team's first-ever Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Saturday! The club will raise awareness for all types of cancer & show support to those who have been affected by the disease. Tickets for the game against the Norfolk Admirals are on sale now!

Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.