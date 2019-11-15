Ebbing Signs with Royals Ahead of Friday Game

November 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Friday forward Thomas Ebbing has agreed to an ECHL deal with the Royals for the 2019-20 season, pres. by Tower Health UPMC Health Plan. The Royals play at Adirondack Friday at 7:00 p.m. and are home for the annual Vet's Day game Sat., Nov. 16 vs. Wheeling at 7:00 p.m.

A 25-year-old native of Troy, MI, Ebbing has skated in the ECHL and AHL in each of his first of his first two full professional campaigns. Last season, he started the campaign with Fort Wayne (6 GP), was traded to Greenville in Nov. 2018 and posted 12 goals (29 pts.) for the Swamp Rabbits over 55 games.

He was loaned to Laval (AHL) in Mar. 2019 and scored one goal vs. Hershey on Apr. 6 (6 GP).

Following a four-year career at Michigan State, the left-handed shot agreed to an AHL deal with Laval for 2017-18; he started the season with Brampton and scored his first goal in his professional debut at Adirondack on Oct. 14, 2017. Ebbing played in 45 AHL games as a rookie and tallied his first AHL goal at Binghamton on Feb. 7, 2018. He scattered six points and 15 penalty minutes over 45 games with the Rocket and generated five points (1g) with Brampton in six games.

Ebbing stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 192 pounds. For his ECHL career, he has scored 13 goals and 34 points in 70 games. He posted his best NCAA numbers as a junior at Michigan State, tallying five goals and 19 points in 37 games.

Reading begins a season-long six-game homestand Sat., Nov. 16 at Santander Arena vs. Wheeling for the Royals' annual Veterans Day Game. Saturday's promotions include $1 domestic draft specials, a UGI Utilities Rally Towel Giveaway, special military jerseys, postgame photos on the ice with the players and a pregame performance by the band "Heaven's Thunder." Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.