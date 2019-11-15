Komets Power Play Too Much for K-Wings
November 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN - The ECHL's top-ranked power play picked up where it left off last weekend, as the Fort Wayne Komets (8-4-1-0) scored three times with the man-advantage to upend the Kalamazoo Wings (4-4-2-0), 7-2 Friday at Memorial Coliseum.
A goal 35 seconds into the game from Komets forward A.J. Jenks, who banked a shot in off the back of Jake Kielly from the corner, set the tone early. Kalamazoo settled in, however, and Zach Diamantoni buried a backhander at the end of a 2-on-1 rush to even the score at 6:49 of the opening frame.
The momentum shifted when Fort Wayne killed off a 5-on-3 K-Wings power play. A blast from the point from Olivier Galipeau made it through a screen and into the top corner of the net to put the Komets ahead 2-1, and Shawn St-Amant made it 3-1 on a late power play before the first break.
Kalamazoo flipped the momentum in the second period. Outshot 16-7 in the first, the K-Wings outshot Fort Wayne 15-7 in the middle stanza and cut into the Komets lead. Justin Kovacs gathered a rebound in the slot and snapped a shot past Dylan Ferguson to bring Kalamazoo to within one 5:26 into the period.
A late delay of game penalty, however, put the Komets power play to work again. A Shawn Szydlowski point shot deflected off of Brad Ross in front of the net and past Kielly for the Komets' second power play goal of the night, giving Fort Wayne a 4-2 lead after two.
The Komets scored a third power play goal just past the midway point of the third period when Brett McKenzie, stationed in front of the net, tipped in a shot from the point. Brad Morrison added some insurance for Fort Wayne with a quick goal 31 seconds later to make it 6-2. McKenzie, for good measure, added a late short-handed tally on a breakaway for the seventh Komets goal.
The K-Wings return home Saturday for a 7:00 p.m. showdown with the Utah Grizzlies at Wings Event Center. It's Wonder Woman Night in Kalamazoo, as the Wings will be wearing special jerseys paying homage to the popular DC Comics character. Fans will be able to bid on those game-worn jerseys through the Handbid mobile app during the game. Exclusive meet and greet ticket packages will also be available at the box office, which includes a pre-game meet and greet opportunity with Wonder Woman.
--
Kalamazoo Wings 3-Packs are on sale now. Visit kwings.com to find out how you can score with a great deal on tickets!
