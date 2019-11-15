Komets Power Play Too Much for K-Wings

FORT WAYNE, IN - The ECHL's top-ranked power play picked up where it left off last weekend, as the Fort Wayne Komets (8-4-1-0) scored three times with the man-advantage to upend the Kalamazoo Wings (4-4-2-0), 7-2 Friday at Memorial Coliseum.

A goal 35 seconds into the game from Komets forward A.J. Jenks, who banked a shot in off the back of Jake Kielly from the corner, set the tone early. Kalamazoo settled in, however, and Zach Diamantoni buried a backhander at the end of a 2-on-1 rush to even the score at 6:49 of the opening frame.

The momentum shifted when Fort Wayne killed off a 5-on-3 K-Wings power play. A blast from the point from Olivier Galipeau made it through a screen and into the top corner of the net to put the Komets ahead 2-1, and Shawn St-Amant made it 3-1 on a late power play before the first break.

Kalamazoo flipped the momentum in the second period. Outshot 16-7 in the first, the K-Wings outshot Fort Wayne 15-7 in the middle stanza and cut into the Komets lead. Justin Kovacs gathered a rebound in the slot and snapped a shot past Dylan Ferguson to bring Kalamazoo to within one 5:26 into the period.

A late delay of game penalty, however, put the Komets power play to work again. A Shawn Szydlowski point shot deflected off of Brad Ross in front of the net and past Kielly for the Komets' second power play goal of the night, giving Fort Wayne a 4-2 lead after two.

The Komets scored a third power play goal just past the midway point of the third period when Brett McKenzie, stationed in front of the net, tipped in a shot from the point. Brad Morrison added some insurance for Fort Wayne with a quick goal 31 seconds later to make it 6-2. McKenzie, for good measure, added a late short-handed tally on a breakaway for the seventh Komets goal.

