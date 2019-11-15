Mavericks, KCWE Add Road Broadcast to TV Schedule

November 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks and television broadcast partner KCWE announced the addition of a road game broadcast to the Mavericks television schedule. The "ECHL Game of the Week presented by Warrior Hockey" between the Kansas City Mavericks and Idaho Steelheads on Saturday, November 23 from CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho will be aired live on KCWE at 8:00 p.m. Play-by-Play announcer Joel Goldberg and color commentator Justin Scholtes will call the action live.

The Mavericks take on the Rapid City Rush this Saturday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $12. The Mavericks will then open their doors to thousands of students from around the region for a special 10:35 a.m. faceoff against the Allen Americans for the annual Kids Day game on Tuesday, November 19.

Download the new Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play. Access your mobile tickets, view stats, listen to broadcasts and view exclusive content by downloading the app today.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.