ECHL Transactions - November 15
November 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 15, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Robbie Hall, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F recalled by Rochester
Fort Wayne:
Add Jason Binkley, D returned from loan to Cleveland
Add Brycen Martin, D activated from reserve
Add Shawn St-Amant, F activated from reserve
Delete Will Petschenig, D placed on reserve
Delete Patrick Munson, G placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Mitch Moroz, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jeff King, D activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Gluchowski, D placed on reserve
Delete Brett Supinski, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Dante Salituro, F activated from reserve
Add Sam Kurker, F activated from reserve
Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve
Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brendan Warren, F activated from reserve
Delete Alexis D'Aoust, F recalled by Manitoba
Delete Derek Barach, F recalled by Cleveland
Kalamazoo:
Add Ian Edmondson, D activated from reserve
Delete Cory Dunn, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Ryan Van Stralen, F activated from reserve
Add Tad Kozun, F activated from reserve
Delete Greg Betzold, F placed on reserve
Delete Justin Woods, D placed on reserve
Delete Corey Schueneman, D recalled by Stockton
Newfoundland:
Add Joe Duszak, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Add Evan Neugold, D activated from reserve
Delete Alex Gudbranson, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Shane Eiserman, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Halverson, G placed on reserve
Delete Alex Jaeckle, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Lucas Kohls, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mike Monfredo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/15)
Delete Ryan Lohin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/9)
Delete Alexander Kuqali, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/15)
Rapid City:
Add Alex Rauter, F activated from reserve
Delete Stephane Legault, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Thomas Ebbing, F signed contract, added to active roster
South Carolina:
Add Billy Christopoulos, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Parker Milner, G recalled by Hershey
Toledo:
Add Mark Auk, D activated from reserve
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve
Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Ian McNulty, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Moynihan, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Tesink, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Teigan Zahn, D activated from reserve
Add Connor Yau, D activated from reserve
Delete J.C. Brassard, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Shane Walsh, F activated from reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 15, 2019
- Parker Milner Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - November 15 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Sign Lucas Kohls - Orlando Solar Bears
- First-Ever "Paint the Ice" Event November 18-19 for Hockey Fights Cancer Game - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Mavericks, KCWE Add Road Broadcast to TV Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cuglietta, Vala Recalled to Texas Stars Ahead of Road Weekend - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Royals at Adirondack Before Six-Game Homestand - Reading Royals
- Growlers Pregame Notes: November 15 vs. Toledo Walleye - Newfoundland Growlers
- Paterson Outstanding in 1-0 Overtime Loss to Cincinnati - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.