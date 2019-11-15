ECHL Transactions - November 15

November 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 15, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Robbie Hall, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F recalled by Rochester

Fort Wayne:

Add Jason Binkley, D returned from loan to Cleveland

Add Brycen Martin, D activated from reserve

Add Shawn St-Amant, F activated from reserve

Delete Will Petschenig, D placed on reserve

Delete Patrick Munson, G placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Mitch Moroz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jeff King, D activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Gluchowski, D placed on reserve

Delete Brett Supinski, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Dante Salituro, F activated from reserve

Add Sam Kurker, F activated from reserve

Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve

Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brendan Warren, F activated from reserve

Delete Alexis D'Aoust, F recalled by Manitoba

Delete Derek Barach, F recalled by Cleveland

Kalamazoo:

Add Ian Edmondson, D activated from reserve

Delete Cory Dunn, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Ryan Van Stralen, F activated from reserve

Add Tad Kozun, F activated from reserve

Delete Greg Betzold, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin Woods, D placed on reserve

Delete Corey Schueneman, D recalled by Stockton

Newfoundland:

Add Joe Duszak, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Add Evan Neugold, D activated from reserve

Delete Alex Gudbranson, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Shane Eiserman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Halverson, G placed on reserve

Delete Alex Jaeckle, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Lucas Kohls, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mike Monfredo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/15)

Delete Ryan Lohin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/9)

Delete Alexander Kuqali, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/15)

Rapid City:

Add Alex Rauter, F activated from reserve

Delete Stephane Legault, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Thomas Ebbing, F signed contract, added to active roster

South Carolina:

Add Billy Christopoulos, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Parker Milner, G recalled by Hershey

Toledo:

Add Mark Auk, D activated from reserve

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve

Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Ian McNulty, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Moynihan, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Tesink, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Teigan Zahn, D activated from reserve

Add Connor Yau, D activated from reserve

Delete J.C. Brassard, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Shane Walsh, F activated from reserve

