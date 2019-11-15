Indy Falls 4-3 to South Carolina in Seven-Goal Thriller

INDIANAPOLIS - In the first game of their southern road swing the Indy Fuel (6-5-0-0) visited the South Carolina Stingrays (8-1-0-0). Graham Knott got the scoring started in the first period with a penalty shot goal and a flood of goals from each team led to a final minute goal by the Stingrays to take the 4-3 win over the Fuel.

It took until 12 minutes into the first period for either team to get on the board when Graham Knott was given a penalty shot after being pulled down on a breakaway. In the second penalty shot in as many games for Indy, Knott beat South Carolina goaltender Logan Thompson (27 SVS) over the shoulder with a backhand shot. It didn't take the Stingrays long to respond when Mark Cooper deflected a puck shot by Tariq Hammond. Indy nearly tied the game late in the period but after it was reviewed by officials, it was deemed no-goal.

It didn't take long for either team to get on the board in the second period after South Carolina spent the first minutes of the game in Indy's defensive zone, eventually beating Charles Williams (38 SVS) with a back-door pass to Mitch Vanderlaan. Indy responded two minutes later when Dante Salituro registered his first point in a Fuel uniform, feeding Bobby MacIntyre a pass to beat Thompson. Less than a minute after Indy got on the board, Kristofers Bindulis fired a puck on the Indy net and beat a screened Charles Williams to take the lead. Late in the period, Jack Ryczek sent Indy into the locker room tied 3-3, picking up his first professional goal off of a pass from Bobby MacIntyre.

South Carolina controlled the majority of the third period, putting a barrage of shots on Charles Williams and the Fuel defense. Killing off two penalties in the third period, Indy's defense held strong until the final minute of the game when the Stingrays pressure was too much for Indy and was able to beat Williams by swarming the front of the net and picking up a rebound to take a 4-3 lead.

