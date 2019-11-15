Growlers Pregame Notes: November 15 vs. Toledo Walleye

November 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH & SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH (7 PM NST)

Newfoundland Growlers (7-5-0-0, 12 PTS) vs. Toledo Walleye (7-3-1-0, 15 PTS)

WATCH: Rogers TV (Saturday), ECHL TV

LISTEN: mixlr.com/nlgrowlers

The Newfoundland Growlers wrap up their four-game November homestand with a pair of weekend matchups against the Toledo Walleye, ECHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings in a 2019 Kelly Cup Finals rematch.

Former Growler Josh Kestner will receive his Kelly Cup ring prior to puck drop on Friday night, and Saturday night is Hockey Fights Cancer night.

LAST GAME

Justin Brazeau netted a pair of power-play goals, while Joseph Duszak, Matt Bradley and Colt Conrad picked up a pair of assists as the Newfoundland Growlers doubled up on the Atlanta Gladiators 6-3 Saturday night at Mile One Centre. Todd Skirving, Zach O'Brien, Scott Pooley and Brady Ferguson also scored for Newfoundland. Angus Redmond made 31 saves between the pipes in his Growlers debut.

TRANSACTIONS

Nov. 14: F Scott Pooley recalled to Toronto (AHL)

Nov. 12: D Joseph Duszak and D Mac Hollowell recalled to Toronto (AHL)

QUICK HITS

Newfoundland

The Growlers have the second-best home power play at 35.3%

Colt Conrad leads all ECHL rookies with 15 points and leads the league in assists with 13

Marcus Power has points in five straight games

Toledo

The Walleye are 5-0 when scoring the first goal of the game

Josh Kestner is sporting a 10-game point streak game

Tyler Spezia has three goals in the last four games

PREVIOUS MATCHUP

June 4th - 4-3 Newfoundland Growlers

Giorgio Estephan led the charge with a three-point night, including scoring the historic Kelly Cup-clinching goal as the Newfoundland Growlers defeated the Toledo Walleye 4-3 to capture the Kelly Cup in the clubs Inaugural Season. Matt Bradley and Josh Kestner also scored for the Growlers. Michael Garteig and Pat Nagle each made 23 saves in their respective creases.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.