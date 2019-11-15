Paterson Outstanding in 1-0 Overtime Loss to Cincinnati

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, picked up a point on Thursday night in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones.

The loss was the Allen Americans second in a row, and the first overtime loss of the season for Allen. The game remained tied at 0-0 for 60 minutes of play. It wasn't until the 3:25 mark of the extra session when Cody Milan found the back of the net for his first goal of the season, giving the Cincinnati Cyclones a 1-0 victory.

"Another slow start for us," said Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "The power play was not good tonight. Jake Paterson was really good and kept us in the game."

Neither team was able to score with the man-advantage. Both teams were 0 for 3 on the power play. Jake Paterson stopped 29 of 30 shots, while Cyclones goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped all 22 shots he faced.

Americans forward Olivier Archambault missed Thursday's game due to illness. Corey Durocher made his Allen debut and had one shot on net and finished the night even.

Three Stars:

1. CIN - C. Milan

2. CIN - U. Luukkonen

3. ALN - J. Paterson

