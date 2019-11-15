Solar Bears Sign Lucas Kohls

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has signed rookie skater Lucas Kohls to a Standard Player Contract.

Kohls, 26, previously appeared in four games this season with the Wheeling Nailers, generating three assists and four penalty minutes. He began his professional career last season with Wheeling, collecting two points (1g-1a) in a five-game stint.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-3, 203-pound Kohls played college hockey for the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire, where he totaled 60 points (18g-42a) and 52 penalty minutes in 99 career games for the Blugolds program, and was named to the WIAC All-Conference Team in his junior and senior seasons.

The Forest Lake, Minnesota native played his junior hockey in the North American Hockey League with the Austin Bruins, Kalamazoo Jr. K-Wings and Kenai River Brown Bears, amassing 64 points (29g-35a) and 57 penalty minutes in 110 career games.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears visit the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. to open a four-game road trip. The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

