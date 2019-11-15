Swamp Rabbits Annihilate Admirals

NORFOLK, Va. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits struck three times in the opening period and never looked back. The team put forth a season-high eight goals on the night in an 8-1 rout of the Norfolk Admirals at the Scope on Friday night.

A night in which the Swamp Rabbits shot 22.8% on the night, and went 3-for-6 on the power play, was accentuated by six multi-point efforts.

Norfolk's only generated drama came at the end of the second period, where J.C. Campagna scored a power play goal with three seconds remaining in the second and cut the lead to 4-1, and an additional 90 seconds of power play time cutting into the third, but the Swamp Rabbits penalty kill came to the rescue.

The Swamp Rabbits posted four goals in the third period to extend what was a 4-1 lead to 8-1. Rodrigo Abols started the deluge with a highlight-of-the-night between-the-legs goal along the goal line on the power play at 5:16.

A looming power play for Norfolk came and went, and the Swamp Rabbits pounced on the chance immediately. Matt Marcinew buried the biscuit three minutes later, also a power play goal on a slick centering pass by Cliff Pu, to extend the lead to 6-1.

Michael Pelech and Abols added tallies in the closing minutes, completing the landslide of goals against a beleaguered Admirals club, and goaltender Alex Sakellaropolous.

Kamerin Nault's tip, Mason Baptista's goal off of a turnover, and Patrick Bajkov's power play goal on an Adam Rockwood setup gave the Swamp Rabbits a 3-0 lead heading into the room after one.

Pu added the solitary Greenville tally in the second period on a tasty deke into the slot past two Norfolk defenders.

When Ryan Bednard's number was called, he came through in the clutch with a season-high 38 saves, and first star honors on the night. Former Swamp Rabbit Roman Ammirato led the way with five shots on goal, and Bednard stopped him all five times.

The Swamp Rabbits head home to take on the Indy Fuel on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena for Pucks 'N' Paws Night. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.

