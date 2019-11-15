Hedden's Five Points Propel IceMen over Gladiators 7-3

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Mike Hedden scored a goal and added four assists while Maxime Fortier finished with four points (2g, 2a) to guide the Jacksonville Icemen to an impressive 7-3 win over the Atlanta Gladiators at Veterans Memorial Arena Friday night. Hedden's five-point performance tied a club record previously set by former Icemen Wacey Rabbit who posted five points (2g, 3a) against the Norfolk Admirals on February 2, 2019.

The Icemen took advantage of their first power play opportunity of the game to grab the game's first goal. Forward Mike Hedden received a pass at the point and blistered a slapshot that knuckled past goaltender Martin Ouellette to give Jacksonville the 1-0 lead at 13:23 of the opening period.

Moments later, Maxime Fortier used strong puck-handling to work around the offensive zone before flipping a pass to Garret Ross in the slot. Ross wristed a shot over the shoulder of Ouellette to extend the Jacksonville lead to 2-0.

Jacksonville continued its assault in the second period by tacking on four more goals. The first came just 40 seconds into the period when the puck wandered to Max Fortier on the backside of the net and the Icemen winger tapped the puck in for the score.

The Icemen converted on their second power of the game as Chase Lang banged home a rebound off a Hayden Shaw shot to extend the Jacksonville lead to 4-0. Nearly a minute later, Lang set up Brendan Warren in front of the net to pull the Icemen ahead 5-0. The goal signaled the end of Martin Ouellette's night as Sean Bonar took over the goaltending duties for the remainder of the game.

Atlanta finally got on the board halfway through the second period on a 5-on-3 power play. Luke Nogard's shot from the slot put the score at 5-1.

Maxime Fortier netted his second goal of the game to cap off the Icemen's third power play chance of the game. Two minutes later, Atlanta countered with a power play goal of their own to make it a 6-2 hockey game at he second intermission.

Icemen nemesis Nick Bligh scored halfway through the third to pull Atlanta within three. The goal was Bligh's fourth of the season and third against Jacksonville.

The Icemen added the extra point to the score when Hedden set up defenseman Graeme Craig in the slot who netted his first goal of the year to secure the 7-3 victory.

Icemen goaltender Adam Carlson played well allowing three power play goals on 29 total shots.

The Icemen will be back on home ice on Saturday as they host the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m. The game is Marvel Super Hero Night as the Icemen will sport Spiderman jerseys while Orlando will wear Black Panther jerseys in a Super Hero battle.

