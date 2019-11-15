Growlers Squash the Walleye 4-3

The Newfoundland Growlers extended their winning streak to three games Friday night at Mile One Centre in a chippy 4-3 win against the defending Western Conference Champions, Toledo Walleye.

Justin Buzzeo struck first at 9:04 after finishing off some nice stick work by Troy Loggins and beating Angus Redmond to give the Walleye a 1-0 lead. Trey Bradley looked to tie the game at one with five minutes to play in the first on a shorthanded breakaway, but struck iron on his quest for his first goal of the season, to preserve the 1-0 Walleye lead after 20 minutes of play.

Zach O'Brien fired a wrister through the five-hole of Pat Nagle at 4:23 of the second period for his fifth of the season to tie the game at 1-1, and Brady Ferguson gave the Growlers their first lead of the game with a highlight reel power-play goal 5:25 later for a 2-1 game. Abbott Girduckis replied for the Walleye with 6:15 to play in the second to even the score at 2-2.

Tommy Panico, who made his Mile One Centre debut, broke the 2-2 deadlock with 10:35 remaining in the third period after firing a rocket past Nagle for his first of the season pulling the Growlers ahead 3-2. Toledo's Brandon Anselmini was awarded a penalty shot with 6:25 to play, but Angus Redmond stood tall between the pipes for the Growlers to turn it aside. The Walleye struck just under three minutes later however, as Michael Moffat roofed a wrist shot for a 3-3 game.

Brady Ferguson played the role of hero firing a shot through traffic with just 39 seconds remaining to seal the deal for a 4-3 victory.

Quick Hits

Alex Gudbranson and former Growler Josh Kestner received their Kelly Cup Championship rings prior to puck drop

Brady Ferguson extended his point streak to five games

The three stars were 3 - P. Nagle (TOL), 2 - Z. O'Brien (NFL) and 1 - B. Ferguson (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers wrap up their four-game home stand Saturday night in a rematch against the Toledo Walleye, ECHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings on Hockey Fights Cancer night. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com and the Mile One Centre Box Office.

Toledo Walleye (7-4-1-0) at Newfoundland Growlers (8-5-0-0)

Friday, November 15th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL

Gamesheet

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

1 - 0 1 1st TOL 9:04 J. Buzzeo (5) T. Loggins V 4 9 12 19 77 H 8 14 15 21 26

1 - 1 2 2nd NFL 4:23 Z. O'Brien (5) M. Bradley, E. Neugold V 9 19 23 27 77 H 4 8 9 10 27

1 - 2 3 2nd NFL 9:48 B. Ferguson (6) G. Estephan, Z. O'Brien PP V 18 19 23 27 H 9 10 21 22 29

2 - 2 4 2nd TOL 13:45 A. Girduckis (7) T. Hensick, C. D'Astous V 7 14 17 22 39 H 3 21 22 26 29

2 - 3 5 3rd NFL 9:25 T. Panico (1) M. Power, B. Ferguson V 4 7 17 23 39 H 4 8 9 22 29

3 - 3 6 3rd TOL 16:09 M. Moffat (3) J. Winquist V 4 9 10 21 22 H 3 14 17 21 39

3 - 4 7 3rd NFL 19:21 B. Ferguson (7) A. Luchuk, J. Brazeau V 9 14 19 27 77 H 8 17 22 26 43

