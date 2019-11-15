ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Norfolk's Holmstrom fined, suspended

Norfolk's Ben Holmstrom has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #151, Greenville at Norfolk, on Nov. 13.

Holmstrom was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 7:28 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Holmstrom will miss Norfolk's games vs. Greenville tonight (Nov. 15) and at South Carolina (Nov. 16).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Jacksonville's Clark fined, suspended

Jacksonville's Emerson Clark has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #155, Atlanta at Jacksonville, on Nov. 14.

Clark was assessed a game misconduct for aggressor under Rule #46.2 at 17:38 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of the game misconduct, as well as for an unpenalized cross-checking infraction and for being a repeat offender.

Clark will miss Jacksonville's games vs. Atlanta tonight (Nov. 15), vs. Orlando (Nov. 16), vs. Indy (Nov. 20), at Greenville (Nov. 21) and at Atlanta (Nov. 23).

Worcester's Thomas fined

Worcester's Kyle Thomas has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #153, Brampton at Worcester, on Nov. 14.

Thomas was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 19:06 of the first period. He is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

