Steelheads Open Midwest Swing with 4-1 Win over Thunder
November 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Idaho Steelheads (8-3-3) began the weekend on a high note with a 4-1 win over the Wichita Thunder (8-4-3) on Friday night from INTRUST Bank Arena.
The Steelheads began the scoring early in the game at 1:01 of the first period. Forward Will Merchant stuffed in a puck deflected by a Thunder defenseman sliding toward the open goal to leap to a 1-0 lead. The goal is the earliest scored by the Steelheads to start a game this season.
In the second period, another early start quickly extended their lead. At 3:53, Steelheads forward Spencer Naas rifled a shot from outside the left circle while on a power play after a long progression in the offensive zone to double the lead, 2-0. Steelheads defenseman Colton Saucerman added his own goal to the mix at 5:54 from below the goal line, banking a shot off the back of the goaltender and into the net to spread the lead to 3-0.
The Thunder broke up the shutout bid at 4:38 of the third period when forward Beau Starrett poked a loose puck through a scrum, however Steelheads forward Joe Basaraba brought the lead back out to three with a power play goal from the right circle at 14:19, blowing the shot into the top of the net and finishing off the win, 4-1.
Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (6-1-3) haled 27 of 28 shots in the win, while Thunder goaltender Mitch Gillam (7-4-1) denied 44 of 48 shots in the loss.
The Steelheads head to the BOK Center to open their season series against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6:20 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. MT on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" and ECHL.tv.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7:10 p.m. against the Orlando Solar. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
