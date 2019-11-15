Steelheads Open Midwest Swing with 4-1 Win over Thunder

WICHITA, Kan. - The Idaho Steelheads (8-3-3) began the weekend on a high note with a 4-1 win over the Wichita Thunder (8-4-3) on Friday night from INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Steelheads began the scoring early in the game at 1:01 of the first period. Forward Will Merchant stuffed in a puck deflected by a Thunder defenseman sliding toward the open goal to leap to a 1-0 lead. The goal is the earliest scored by the Steelheads to start a game this season.

In the second period, another early start quickly extended their lead. At 3:53, Steelheads forward Spencer Naas rifled a shot from outside the left circle while on a power play after a long progression in the offensive zone to double the lead, 2-0. Steelheads defenseman Colton Saucerman added his own goal to the mix at 5:54 from below the goal line, banking a shot off the back of the goaltender and into the net to spread the lead to 3-0.

The Thunder broke up the shutout bid at 4:38 of the third period when forward Beau Starrett poked a loose puck through a scrum, however Steelheads forward Joe Basaraba brought the lead back out to three with a power play goal from the right circle at 14:19, blowing the shot into the top of the net and finishing off the win, 4-1.

Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (6-1-3) haled 27 of 28 shots in the win, while Thunder goaltender Mitch Gillam (7-4-1) denied 44 of 48 shots in the loss.

