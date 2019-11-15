Cuglietta, Vala Recalled to Texas Stars Ahead of Road Weekend

BOISE, Idaho - Forward Diego Cuglietta has been recalled from his loan from the Idaho Steelheads, and defenseman Ondrej Vala has been reassigned by the Dallas Stars (NHL), both players heading to the Texas Stars (AHL), Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Friday.

Cuglietta, 24, returns to AHL Texas following three games with the Steelheads in Rapid City, posting one assist. The Kamloops, B.C. native marks his second stint in the AHL this season and owns three points (1-2-3) through 11 AHL games in parts of two seasons. He posted two points in eight games at the outset of his first professional season after signing an AHL contract on Jul, 1, 2019. Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-10, 176-pound forward tallied 100 points (50-50-100) in four seasons at Lake Superior State University, serving as team captain in his senior season while being named a 2019 Hobey Baker Award nominee and earning WCHA All-First Team honors in 2018-19.

Vala, 21, makes his second recall to AHL Texas this season after tabbing one goal through 11 games with the Steelheads in the 2019-20 season with a plus-two rating. The Kolin, Czech Rep. product has played 12 games with two assists for AHL Texas since his professional debut on Apr. 8, 2017. Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-4, 217-pound defenseman notched 74 points (21-53-74) in 191 WHL games with Kamloops and Everett while appearing for the Czech Republic at the 2017 & 2018 IIHF World Jr. Championship. He signed a NHL contract with the Dallas Stars on Sep. 29, 2016.

The Steelheads meet the Wichita Thunder tonight at 6:05 p.m. MT from INTRUST Bank Arena to open their three-game, three-day weekend. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. MT on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" and ECHL.tv.

