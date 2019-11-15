First-Ever "Paint the Ice" Event November 18-19 for Hockey Fights Cancer Game
November 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Friday the team will host its first-ever "Paint the Ice" event Nov. 18-19 at Santander Arena, helping to raise money for the American Cancer Society and the Royals' Hockey Fights Cancer Night Nov. 23 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland. To sign up, visit: https://royals.isportstix.com/order/group/Paint/
$2 will be given back to the American Cancer Society for each package purchased; packs includes an autographed Royals Puck, high-five tunnel experience, name recognition and ticket to the game Nov. 23. Fans are encouraged to write inspiring messages to those battling cancer as well as the names of family members and friends affected.
Need to know
Two time slots to paint Mon., Nov. 18 and Tues., Nov. 19
Nov. 18 from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 19 from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
See the fully painted ice in person on Sat., Nov. 23rd.
Purple Package #1 ($25):
- Ticket to the game (11/23)
- High five tunnel experience (with purple colored light sticks)
- Royals autographed puck
- Paint the ice
- Name recognition during lighting ceremony
Silver Package 2 ($10)
- Paint the ice
- Royals autographed puck
Following a road game at Adirondack Nov. 15 at 7:00 p.m., Reading begins a season-long six-game homestand Sat., Nov. 16 at Santander Arena vs. Wheeling for the Royals' annual Veterans Day Game. Saturday's promotions include $1 domestic draft specials, a UGI Utilities Rally Towel Giveaway, special military jerseys, postgame photos on the ice with the players and a pregame performance by the band "Heaven's Thunder." Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. game.
