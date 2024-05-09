Three-Run Eighth Inning Rally Not Enough in 6-4 Loss

May 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - The Worcester Red Sox (17-19) rallied late with three runs in the top of the eighth inning, but the Buffalo Bisons (21-15) held on, 6-4, on Thursday night at Sahlen Field.

After being limited to just three singles through the first seven innings, the WooSox offense came to life with four consecutive hits in the eighth. With Worcester trailing 6-1, Jamie Westbrook rolled a Brendon Little cutter to the shortstop hole, and legged out an infield single despite a strong throw from Leo Jimenez.

The next batter was Niko Kavadas, who delivered Worcester's first extra-base hit of the night with a ringing double to the gap in right-center. Westbrook went to third, and scored when Dalton Guthrie sliced a single off second baseman Orelvis Martinez' glove to make it 6-2.

Kavadas went to third on the play, and Mark Kolozsvary (COALS-vary) brought him in with a base hit that glanced off Little's mitt before careening into center field. Chase Meidroth plated Worcester's fourth run of the night with an RBI groundout, but Buffalo pitching retired the final four batters of the night to close out their third win of the week.

The WooSox entered the day with just 21 errors, good for second fewest in Triple-A, but a season-high four defensive miscues sparked some early offense for Buffalo's top-ranked lineup, including three unearned runs in the second inning.

A low, mishandled throw from shortstop to first base gave the Bisons an extra out in the second, and Buffalo took full advantage with a two-run double from Steward Berroa and an RBI double from Spencer Horwitz. Berroa also hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, which extended the lead to 5-1 and proved to be the game-winning run.

Worcester looked primed for a big night at the plate when the first three batters reached on a hit-by-pitch and back-to-back walks from Andrew Bash, but he limited the damage to an RBI groundout from Nathan Hickey.

Jason Alexander (L, 1-3) went four innings, and allowed two earned runs (along with three unearned runs) on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Lucas Luetge (LIT-key) tossed two one-hit shutout innings with three strikeouts, and Luis Guerrero was one pitch away from two scoreless frames of his own until a wild pitch brought home a run in the eighth.

Luis Quinones (W, 5-0) was the first Bison out of the bullpen, and held Worcester to one hit and two walks in two strong innings. Buffalo pitchers walked seven batters, but only allowed one to score.

The WooSox and Bisons continue the series on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. in Buffalo. Worcester will need to win each of the final three games at Sahlen Field to come home with a seven-game series victory. Pregame coverage is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. on the 98.9 NASH Icon WooSox Radio Network.

