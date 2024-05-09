Elias Sports Bureau Named Official Statisticians of Minor League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Elias Sports Bureau today announced the expansion of their decades-long partnership which will now include becoming the Official Statisticians of Minor League Baseball (MiLB).

Elias will assume the role of Official Statisticians of Minor League Baseball's 11 leagues at the Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Single-A levels, which includes 120 teams across the United States and Canada.

The partnership with Elias will ensure the integrity, accuracy, and relevance of its statistics across all levels of baseball for years to come, with Elias working closely with MLB Official Scorers and Data Operations teams, providing 24/7 baseball research, notes, and much more.

"I'm thrilled that Major League Baseball and Elias are continuing to evolve our partnership, building on decades of trust and experience to meet the demands of today's baseball landscape," said Elias Sports Bureau Owner & President Joseph Gilston . "We have been working to ensure the accuracy of baseball statistics in Major League Baseball since 1913, and now to bring that expertise to Minor League Baseball is a real honor."

In addition to new services for MiLB, Elias and MLB will also expand their existing daily data validation efforts to include a broader range of stats and reports and conduct a thorough audit of all event-level historical data dating back to the early 20th century.

"Expanding our existing partnership with the Elias Sports Bureau to include our Minor League Baseball clubs will create a tremendous database of historical statistical information that will benefit teams and fans alike for years to come," said Casey Brett , MLB's Senior Vice President of Business Development. "The tremendous research team at Elias will continue to provide incredible information and insights that enhance our on-field product at the Major League and Minor League levels."

