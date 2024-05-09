Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 9 at Scranton/WB

May 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (16-15) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (24-10)

Thursday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Thaddeus Ward (1-1, 4.24) vs. LHP Tanner Tully (0-2, 4.60)

DE-RAILED: The Rochester Red Wings fell to Scranton/WB in walk-off fashion yesterday to even the series at a game apiece, 5-3...CF JAMES WOOD accounted for all three of Rochester's runs, launching a pair of home runs while drawing a walk...RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN turned in 3.1 hitless innings in relief, and RHP LUIS REYES allowed just one hit across 1.1 scoreless frames of his own...the Red Wings look to take control of the series tonight, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound in search of his second consecutive win...Scranton/WB will counter with LHP Tanner Tully.

TWO FOR THE PRICE OF ONE: CF JAMES WOOD launched his third and fourth home runs of the season yesterday, finishing the contest 2-for-3 with a walk...all four of his home runs this season have traveled at least 400 feet and have come in two games after homering twice on 4/11 at BUF...Wood now also carries a 15-game on-base streak, tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League...

He is one of seven players in the IL this season with two or more multi-home run games.

ROBOT GSELLMAN: RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN pitched 3.1 hitless innings on the mound yesterday, striking out four and walking one...this is the longest hitless relief outing by a Red Wing since RHP Drew Rucinski tossed 4.0 hitless frames on July 25, 2017...

This is the first time in his professional career that he's logged three consecutive scoreless relief appearances of at least 2.0 innings.

COMING IN CLUFF: SS JACKSON CLUFF logged one of five hits from the Wings offense yesterday, going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored...in his last 10 games dating back to 4/24 at STP, the Nationals 2019 sixth-round pick is hitting .314 (11-for-35) with two homers, three doubles, six RBI and a pair of stolen bases.

BEEN THERE, DUNN THAT: 3B JACK DUNN picked up his sixth double of the season yesterday, going 1-for-4 with a run scored...he has now picked up a hit in 10 of his last 12 games dating back to game two on 4/27 at STP...his .407 on-base percentage is second-best on the team behind CF JAMES WOOD (.444), and is eighth-best among all Nationals Minor Leaguers.

MY REY(ES) OF SUNSHINE: RHP LUIS REYES logged his third consecutive scoreless outing yesterday, turning in 1.1 scoreless innings on one hit while striking out one...this is the fourth time he has logged at least three consecutive scoreless outings with Rochester dating back to the beginning of 2023...

Reyes has appeared in 70 games with Rochester since they became a Nationals affiliate in 2021, the fifth-most of any Red Wing and most among active players.

