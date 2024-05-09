Celebrity Charity Softball Game, May 11 Postponed

May 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Saturday's Premier Talent Relations celebrity softball game at Innovative Field, benefiting Golisano Children's Hospital, has been postponed due to impending inclement weather.

The game will be played on Saturday, August 10, with the first pitch set for 5:30 p.m. at Innovative Field.

Game Day Events will look as follows:

4:15 p.m. - Gates open for VIP ticket holders

4:30 p.m. - Gates open

5:30 p.m. - First Pitch

Tickets for May 11 DO NOT need to be exchanged and will still be valid for the rescheduled date of August 10. Tickets for this event are still on sale at RedWingsBaseball.com or in person at the Innovative Field Box Office. A limited number of luxury suites are still available, and interested fans are encouraged to contact (585) 454-1001 and ask for group sales or email [email protected] .

All proceeds from the Celebrity Softball Game will be directed to the Golisano Children's Hospital. This event provides a unique opportunity to celebrate local celebrities and athletes while contributing to a meaningful cause.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.