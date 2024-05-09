Four-Run Second Not Enough as Jumbo Shrimp Fall Late

May 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp four runs in the second inning, but were edged 6-5 on Thursday by the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park.

With the score tied at five, Drew Waters started the bottom of the eighth with a double before Jumbo Shrimp (17-19) reliever Luarbert Arias walked. Arias rebounded for a strikeout and foul out. A wild pitch then bumped both runners into scoring position. On a 2-2 count, Storm Chasers (21-12) third baseman Nate Eaton checked his swing on a pitch in the dirt before running to first. He was chased by Jacksonville catcher Will Banfield. With home plate vacated, Waters sprinted in, stealing home for a 6-5 Omaha advantage.

Jacksonville put two runners on in the ninth, but could not score as Carlos Hernandez picked up his first save.

The Storm Chasers got off to the lead in their first at-bats. John Rave singled before reaching third on an error. He scored the game's first run on a double play.

The Jumbo Shrimp struck back in the second. Banfield led off with a double and Griffin Conine walked. Jonathan Davis tied the game with an RBI single and Jonathan Guzman followed with a base hit of his own. Two batters later, an error plated Conine to put Jacksonville in front. Troy Johnston then bashed a two-run double to make it 4-1.

Omaha chipped away from there. Nick Loftin doubled with one out in the fourth. After a strikeout, Devin Mann singled him in. Tyler Gentry later led off the fifth with a home run to pull the Storm Chasers within one.

With the score still 4-3, Mann jumpstarted the seventh with a base hit, A fielder's choice placed Eaton on first, and he stole second and third. After Gentry walked, a Cam Devanney squeeze bunt scored Eaton to tie the game. Two batters later, Rave's RBI single brought home Gentry to again give Omaha the advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp rallied to tie in the eighth. Tristan Gray laced a one-out double and advanced to third on a Banfield base hit. A Conine sacrifice fly equalized things at five.

Jacksonville and Omaha meet in Friday's 8:05 p.m. ET contest. RHP Max Meyer (0-2, 9.90 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Storm Chasers RHP Jonathan Bowlan (4-1, 2.08 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.