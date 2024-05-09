Walk-Off Infield Single Hands Loss To Norfolk

May 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tn - The Norfolk Tides (18-18) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (18-17), 3-2, on Thursday at AutoZone Park. The low-scoring pitcher's duel ended when Memphis walked-off with two outs on an infield single.

Tides starter Chayce McDermott was coming off a starter where he threw 6.2 innings of a combined no-hitter. He started right where he left off today, retiring the first five batters he faced while striking out two of them. However, Gavin Collins launched a solo home run with two outs in the second to break-up the scoreless game and McDermott's hot streak.

Norfolk managed to tie the game up in the third inning. After Memphis starter retired the first two batters of the inning, he walked Jackson Holliday. Holliday proceeded to steal second and third base on consecutive pitches, and eventually scored on a wild pitch by Thompson to even the score at 1-1.

Into the fifth inning, Matt Carpenter his second home run of the series while on MLB Rehab with the St. Louis Cardinals. Norfolk's McDermott ended up finishing the inning, with his final line showing 5.0 innings pitched after throwing 105 pitches, 72 for strikes. He allowed two runs on five hits (two home runs) and a walk while striking out eight batters.

The Tides were able to tie the game up in the seventh. Runners were on first and third with one out, thanks to a Holliday walk and a single by Connor Norby. Coby Mayo lined out to the shortstop Arquímedes Gamboa, who tried to back-pick Norby at first. The throw ended up low and getting by the first basemen, allowing Holliday to score and tie the game at 2-2.

The bullpen for Norfolk was strong after relieving McDermott. Tucker Davidson tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, followed by a scoreless eighth inning and two strikeouts by Bryan Baker. In the ninth inning, the Redbirds would eventually prevail as former Tide César Prieto hit a walk-off infield single with two outs to clinch a 3-2 win.

Game four of the series is at 4:05 p.m. tomorrow night. RHP Garrett Stallings (0-1, 5.17) is on the hill for Norfolk, while RHP Michael McGreevy (2-3, 4.62) will start for the Sounds.

POSTGAME NOTES

Holliday Season: Going 0-for-2 with three walks and two stolen bases today was Jackson Holliday...he's reached base safely at least three times in four straight games, the second time this season he's done so (five games from April 3 - 7 at Charlotte)...in all, Holliday holds the longest active on-base streak in the International League with 18 straight games, which started on April 2...Ben Gamel for Syracuse is scheduled to play tonight at Lehigh Valley, sits at 17 games.

Fantastic Fontana: Going 2-for-4 in the nine-hole today was Shayne Fontana...it was his first multi-hit effort of the season and has hit safely in four straight games...in that span, he's hitting .333 (5-for-15) with a double, an RBI, and a walk.

Keep 'Em Chaycing: It was another solid start for Chayce McDermott today, going 5.0 innings and allowed two runs on five hits (two home runs) and one walk while striking out eight...he moves into second in the International League in strikeouts with 49, trailing teammate Cade Povich (50)...McDermott also ranks among International League leaders in opponent's average (4th, .192), opponent's slugging (T-7th, .333), and ERA (9th, 3.00).

