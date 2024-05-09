Prieto Walks off Tides with Single in Ninth

May 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 13-game homestand and a six-game series with a 3-2 walk-off win over the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Thursday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

With two outs and runners at second and third in the ninth inning, third baseman Cesar Prieto smacked an infield single the other way to win the game. The single marked the second Redbirds walk-off win in as many homestands. The left-handed hitter finished the day 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI.

MLB Rehabber Matt Carpenter smacked his second home run of his rehab assignment. The first baseman went 1-for-4 with the home run and two strikeouts. Catcher Gavin Collins also clubbed a homer in the win, his second longball of the season.

Starting pitcher Zack Thompson did not allow a hit in 3.0 innings pitched. The left-handed pitcher allowed one run, walked a career-high seven batters and struck out four. Jacob Bosiokovic (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win.

