The Great Polar Park Writers Series to Debut May 18

WORCESTER, MA - The WooSox Foundation will launch the Great Polar Park Writers Series, Saturday afternoon luncheons featuring outstanding authors and speakers from Worcester and the world of baseball. Distinguished guests start with Ben Bradlee Jr. on May 18, Bill Ballou on May 25, Brian Abraham on June 22, Mike Barnicle & Dan Shaughnessy on July 13, Alex Speier on August 3, and Doris Kearns Goodwin on August 17.

Luncheons begin at 1 p.m. in the DCU Club at Polar Park and feature "Q&A" and "Meet & Greets" with the speakers. Attendees can then stay in the park for the WooSox' game that afternoon at 4:05 p.m.

Tickets are $25 to attend each session and include lunch and a donation to the WooSox Foundation. $9 General Admission tickets to the WooSox game following the Writers Series session can be added to your cart during checkout. Doors will open for the DCU Club at 12:30 pm.

The program is modeled after the Great Fenway Park Writers Series, created in 2002 for the Boston Red Sox by the late George Mitrovich. It has been the only literary series presented by a professional sports team. Scores of distinguished authors have discussed their works with audiences who shared their love of baseball and literature. The unique program was a favorite of Red Sox Hall of Famer and late WooSox Principal Owner & Chairman, Larry Lucchino.

Dr. Ted Gallagher, a West Boylston, MA native who practiced pediatric dentistry in the area for 50 years, was close friends and Princeton University classmates with Lucchino. Dr. Gallagher will serve as Chairman of the Great Polar Park Writers Series.

"Larry Lucchino had pleaded with me to launch this program at Polar Park," said Dr. Gallagher. "It is fair to say that it was one of his dying wishes. He loved that baseball has this beautiful confluence with literature, and he was thrilled with the lineup of stars we assembled. They were all friends with him as well. It is our honor to carry on his wish and his dream."

Here are the backgrounds of the six confirmed speakers:

May 18 - Ben Bradlee Jr.

Spotlight on "The Kid"

Bradlee authored the groundbreaking biography of Ted Williams, "warts and all," as he likes to say, and was the first to reveal that the San Diego native was the son of a Mexican-American mother. The Pulitzer winning Globe Spotlight editor was also involved in the Globe's groundbreaking coverage of the Catholic Church that was depicted in the Oscar-winning movie, "Spotlight." His character was portrayed by actor John Slattery. Bradlee's father was the legendary Washington Post editor of the same name, whose work covering the Watergate scandal elevated the role and responsibility of journalism in American history.

Joe Bradlee, son of Ben, Jr., was the WooSox first head of Community Relations who recently joined Harvard's Athletic Department.

May 25 - Bill Ballou

An "Anecdotal History of Worcester (& Boston) Baseball"

Untold stories and Hall of Fame voting.

Bill Ballou is a walking history of Baseball and Worcester. The pride of Whitinsville was the first to advocate to Worcester city leaders that the Pawtucket Red Sox could consider moving to Worcester. And the rest is history.

June 22 - Brian Abraham

Where we started - where we are - and where we are going

The emergence of young talent through Worcester to Boston.

Brian Abraham and his family reside at the intersection of Worcester and the Boston Red Sox. The local product from a large, proud Worcester family has risen to a key role with the big league club, including oversight of which players play for the Worcester Red Sox. As Boston Red Sox Director of Player Development, Brian has an expertise of "who's on the way" that is unparalleled in the Heart of the Commonwealth.

July 13 - Mike Barnicle & Dan Shaughnessy

"A Fair-minded View of the Red Sox and other Cataclysms"

Conversations on growing up in the shadow of Fenway.

Brilliant and hilarious separately and together, Mike Barnicle and Dan Shaughnessy team up to present as sagacious and engaging a duo as journalism can provide. With unquestionable knowledge and experience of sports and civic culture in this region, the tandem has expertise on the creation of the Red Sox championships, the revival of Fenway Park, and the creation of Polar Park and the Worcester Red Sox.

August 3 - Alex Speier

"Homegrown - How the Red Sox built a Champion from the Ground Up."

Observations of a team in transit

This thoughtful, erudite journalist knows the Boston Red Sox organization from top to bottom and through and through. A writer's writer, Alex has a literary style that distinguishes him from the proverbial "ink-stained wretches."

August 17 - Doris Kearns Goodwin

"Wait til Next Year" and "An Unfinished Love Story" (2024)

An affectionate history of baseball and the impact of the '60s.

What we've learned and loved from America's Pulitzer winning Historian.

One of the greatest authors of our time, this sensational presidential historian has also revealed her soul's yearning from the childhood days of her beloved Brooklyn Dodgers. The Massachusetts resident is a frequent visitor to Fenway Park, and has long relationships at the highest levels of the baseball industry. Doris, a Pulitzer-prize winning author, is also one of the great oral storytellers about baseball and American history.

Reservations for the series may be made on woosox.com or by using this direct url: https://fevo-enterprise.com/group/polarparkwriters

