Roc the Lilac Week: a Celebration of Baseball and Blooms

ROCHESTER, NY-The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce the launch of ROC the Lilac Week presented by Greater ROC, an exciting collaboration with the renowned Lilac Festival. As the city embraces the fragrance of spring and the excitement of baseball, the Red Wings will take the field from May 14 through 19, sporting their newly unveiled lilac-themed jerseys as they face off against the Buffalo Bisons.

Aligned with the festivities of the Lilac Festival, ROC the Lilac Week promises an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. From exciting promotions to delectable culinary delights and captivating in-game entertainment, the week-long celebration will immerse attendees in the spirit of Rochester's iconic Lilac Festival and America's pastime.

HIGHLIGHTS OF ROC THE LILAC WEEK INCLUDE:

Promotions:

- May 14: Half-Priced Tickets

- May 15: Lilac Replica Jersey Giveaway

- May 16: Happy Hour/College Night

- May 17: Post-Game Fireworks

- May 18: Magnet Schedule Giveaway

- May 19: $5 Tickets/Kids Run the Bases

Daily Food Specials:

DATE ITEM LOCATION

May 15 Country Sweet Chicken Pizza Mama Mittsy's

May 16 Pulled Chicken BBQ Plate Spikes' BBQ

May 16 Country Sweet Boneless Wings Batter Up

May 17 Plate Dog Sup Dog

May 17 Abbott's Ice Cream Wheel Ice Cream Plus

May 18 DiMaggio Dog Sup Dog

May 18 S'mores Funnel Cake Ice Cream Plus

May 19 Chicken French and Meat Hot Sauce Sandwich Black Angus

Week-Long Specialty Food and Beverages:

Food & Beverage Location

Fried Chicken with Country Sweet and Meat Hot Sauce Black Angus

Black Button Lilac Gin Cocktail 1st Base Dugout Bar

Blue Toad Lilac Cider 1st Base Dugout Bar

Grape Cotton Candy Sweet Spot

In-Game Promotions:

- 390, 490, 590 (Highway Exit Game)

- Rochester Trivia

- Wegmans Shopping Spree

- 4 Songs in 40 Seconds

- Bobbing for White Hots in the "Genesee River"

"We're proud to partner with the Rochester Red Wings during ROC the Lilac week," said JOE STEFKO, President and CEO of ROC2025. "It's a testament to community engagement both on and off the field, and we look forward to fostering memorable experiences for Red Wings baseball fans and contributing to the vibrant spirit of the Greater Rochester region."

"We are consistently aiming to do promotions that will elicit pride in our community, so we are extremely excited about our Roc the Lilac homestand. These six games will provide a great backdrop to celebrate the Lilac Festival and everything else that we all love about Rochester. We are thrilled to partner with the Lilac Festival and Greater ROC on this endeavor," said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON.

Fans can purchase various lilac-inspired merchandise, including hats, jerseys, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more. All the products in the Lilac Collection are available at RedWingsBaseball.com.

Tickets for ROC the Lilac Week May 14 through May 19 can be purchased online at RedWingsBaseball.com.

