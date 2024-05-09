SWB Game Notes - May 9

May 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (16-15) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (24-10)

Game 35 | Home Game 14 | Thursday, May 9, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Thaddeus Ward (1-1, 4.24) vs LHP Tanner Tully (0-2, 4.60)

TOP TEAM: With a win against Rochester, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre have their three-game lead over Omaha in the International League. The team has the highest run differential (+52) in the league and the most wins in all of Minor League Baseball.

WINNING WEDNESDAY: The RailRiders love playing on Wednesday's, when they are 5-0 in games thanks to three runs in the ninth inning yesterday. They also are in the positive column for day games (before 5:00pm first pitch), with a 11-5 record.

WALK-OFF WONDERFUL: SWB recorded their first walk-off win of the season yesterday afternoon. They had taken one walk-off loss on the road at Durham. Everson Pereira's home run was the first long ball to win a game since Michael Hermosillo did it back on July 7 versus Lehigh Valley.

THROWING GAS- The RailRiders pitching staff has the lowest earned run average in all of Triple-A baseball with a 3.47, the only ERA under 4.00. The RailRiders have also allowed the least amount of runs with 135 this summer, 11 fewer than the next team. The team are also lead in saves with 13 total.

KEEP IT GOING- Caleb Durbin extended his hitting streak to 12 games yesterday with a single and a double. Teammate Luis González is also riding a ten0game hitting streak.

SAME HITS?- For the first time this season, the RailRiders recorded the same number of hits as their opponent. Both teams had five knocks each. However, SWB did not have their first hit until Durbin's' single in the third. The team only had two hits in total going into the ninth. The home team then recorded three more to win the game.

BICKFORD'S BEST- Phil Bickford took the win yesterday for his second of the season. The righty also has a pair of saves. Bickford now holds a 2.92 earned run average in 11 appearances. He has tossed 12.1 innings with just four walks and 16 strikeouts. Bickford has just gotten better and better in relief this season with now six straight scoreless appearances.

CARLOS IS CALM- Carlos Narvaez did not record an at-bat yesterday after taking a walk in each of his four plate appearances. It was his fourth multi-walk game also including a three-free pass contest. The righty leads the team with 24 base on balls, tied for 8th in the International League.

TULLY TIME- Tanner Tully will get the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tomorrow making his fourth start, sixth appearance on the season. In his last outing at Jacksonville, he tossed a season-high four innings on 62 pitches. The southpaw allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out two.

BEETER VS GALLO- Clayton Beeter struck out Joey Gallo twice yesterday, once looking and once swinging. Gallo, a Major League veteran, was the player Beeter was traded for from the Dodgers back in August of 2022.

