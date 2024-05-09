Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights: May 14-19

May 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2024 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, May 14 with a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, that runs through Sunday, May 19 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans (Dog Day): The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome you and your canine companion to 121 Financial Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Please note that dogs are not allowed in section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge or the Haskell Suite Level. ***Be sure to bring a water bowl for your four-legged friend.***

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays presented by VyStar Credit Union: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and VyStar Credit Union as they partner with local charities to raise funds and awareness throughout the night through ticket sales and promotions.

Yuengling Business Person Special powered by Miller Electric: Move that afternoon meeting to the ballpark and come network with a bunch of dudes wearing matching tops! It's a Yuengling business person special! For $26 ($30 for Dugout upgrade) you get a field reserved ticket, hot dog, chips and a Yuengling or soda! BUSINESS PERSON SPECIALS ARE A SPECIAL TICKET AND CAN BE PURCHASED BY CLICKING MORE INFO .

Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

C's Get Degrees: Join us for a celebration of all things average.

Friday, May 17, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2,12oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Classical Music Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they class up 121 Financial Ballpark with Classical Music Night. Fans can celebrate all night long, including a live classical music sound track for tonight's fireworks!

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by UF Health: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks.

Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Mental Health Awareness Night presented by River Point Behavioral Health & Vystar: May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Jumbo Shrimp are excited to partner with River Point Behavioral Health to present Mental Health Awareness Night. Fans are invited to help end the stigma tonight at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jazz Chisolm Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway presented by River Point Behavioral Health and VyStar: Jazz always goes fast so get here early for your chance to snag him! The first 2,000 people though the gates will get to take home a Jazz Chisolm Jr. bobblehead! *1 per person, not per ticket*.

Girl Scout Night presented by More Than Delicious Cookies: Join the Join Shrimp for Girl Scout Night!! To get more info for your troop, email [email protected]

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by River Point Behavioral Health & Vystar: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday night fireworks!

Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pregame catch on the field. Head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, PREGAME, face painting and balloon animals!

Hot Shrimp Yoga presented by Hot Spot Power Yoga : Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Hot Spot Power Yoga for some Hot Shrimp Yoga! This one of a kind, pregame Yoga Class will take place on the field from 12pm-12:55pm. For only $35 you will get a 1 hour Yoga Class on the field, taught by the great staff at Hot Spot Power Yoga, plus a ticket to the game and a post class drink! (soda, domestic beer or water = loaded ticket value) Click this link for more. MUST SIGN UP BEFORE 4pm SATURDAY.

**Jersey Auction** Public Domain Jersey: It's gonna be a great night (starry, in fact) for a ball game, so jump in that steamboat and shout it from the top of the Empire State Building... IT'S PUBLIC DOMAIN NIGHT!!! Celebrating the backbone of Minor League Baseball promotions, the greatest loophole of all time, Public Domain! We've taken some pretty cool old stuff and threw it on a jersey. Click on this link to place your bid!

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com , by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

