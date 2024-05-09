Jumbo Shrimp Broadcaster Kornberg to Make MLB Debut on May 18

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations and radio play-by-play voice Scott Kornberg will make his major league debut on Saturday, May 18, when he joins the Miami Marlins Radio Network to broadcast the Miami Marlins' 4:10 p.m. game against the New York Mets at Miami's loanDepot park.

Kornberg, who has called select Marlins' Spring Training games each of the last four seasons, will be paired with Miami Marlins broadcaster Kyle Sielaff and pregame host Stephen Strom on the Marlins Radio Network. Fans can listen on 940 WINZ AM and 94.9 HD2 in South Florida, as well as MLB.tv and the MLB app.

"There have been many times in which I was not sure if this day would ever happen," said Kornberg. "There are far too many people to thank who have had a hand in making this dream come true, but I do want to single out a few: To my wife, Madie , thank you for supporting me, loving me and believing in me every single step of the way. To my kids, Sam and Alma , thank you for showing me the most important job I have is to be your dad. To my parents, David and Paula , siblings, Michaela , Adam and Ian , and late grandparents, Marie , Mario , Libby and Julie , thank you for letting me dream that anything was possible. To mentors like Brian Boesch , Marco LaNave , Patrick Osterman , Noel Blaha and Nathan Barnett , thank you for giving me a chance and letting me make mistakes to grow as a person. To my broadcast partners, John Vittas , Joey Liberatore , Zach Bigley , Dr. Tom Cody , Roger Hoover , Matt Present , Toby Frazier and Matt Davis , thank you for helping me get better at this craft. To my closest friends, Tim , John , Jay , Spencer , Neil , Charlie , Eric , Allie , Daniel , Luke , Theresa , Jon and Lauren , thank you for being there for me always, picking up the phone and giving me some laughs when I needed them most on this journey. All of these people helped make this dream come true. We did it together.

"I'm so appreciative of the opportunity the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Fast Forward Sports Group have given me in Northeast Florida. And so grateful to Kyle Sielaff , Stephen Strom and the Miami Marlins for the chance to call a regular season Major League Baseball game. I cannot wait to get to Miami and live out this dream, even for one amazing day."

A native of Belle Mead, N.J., Kornberg is currently in the midst of his fifth season with Jacksonville and 10th in professional baseball. In addition to his broadcast duties, as the Jumbo Shrimp's Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations, he serves year-round in the club's front office as the primary media contact, helps manage the Jumbo Shrimp's presence and coverage on a variety of platforms and sells and services corporate clients, season ticket holders and group guests.

In February, Kornberg and current Marlins minor leaguer Troy Johnston launched the Turn 2 Podcast . Available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify and YouTube , "Turn 2 with Scott & Troy" gives listeners an unrivaled glimpse into the baseball world. The pair break down the biggest stories throughout baseball and welcome in the sport's players, managers, coaches and writers for behind-the-scenes stories and information.

During the baseball offseason, Kornberg works as a gameday member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' public relations staff and is the ESPN Plus voice of Jacksonville University women's basketball while also filling in as a play-by-play broadcaster for the school's other teams. Additionally, he boasts experience as a fill-in on the Alabama Crimson Tide Sports Network.

Prior to joining the Jumbo Shrimp, Kornberg served as the football and men's basketball broadcaster at Western Illinois University from 2014-18 and the lead voice of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (High-A, Chicago Cubs) from 2016-18, a stint during which he was honored as the 2017 Carolina League co-Broadcaster of the Year. He has also enjoyed time with the High Point-Thomasville HiToms (Coastal Plain League) in 2013, Colgate University from 2013-14, Quad Cities River Bandits (Low-A, Houston Astros) in 2014 and Winston-Salem Dash (High-A, Chicago White Sox) in 2015.

Kornberg is a 2013 graduate of the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. During his time in College Park, he served as the co-director of the school's student radio station, WMUC Sports. In addition to helping run its day-to-day operations and managing the station's news and web content, Kornberg hosted a pair of talk shows and broadcast Terps men's and women's basketball, football, baseball, men's soccer and softball. While at Maryland, he enjoyed being a campus tour guide with Maryland Images and also worked as a television reporter for Capital News Service, where he covered the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte.

