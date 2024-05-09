RailRiders Earn 14-12 Win Over Red Wings

May 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders stormed back late for a 14-12 barnburner win over the Rochester Red Wings Thursday night at PNC Field. The team recorded a season-high 14 runs on 14 hits en route to their Minor League high 25th win on the season.

Just three batters in, James Wood, the number two prospect in the Washington Nationals system, hit a solo home run off RailRiders starter Tanner Tully for an early Red Wings lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered in a big way in the bottom of the inning, sending ten batters to the plate. T.J. Rumfield singled in Greg Allen and Caleb Durbin to give the RailRiders the lead. Jeter Downs tripled in a pair for extend the lead to 4-1 and Josh VanMeter capped the inning with a run-scoring single, driving in Downs for a four-run edge.

Erick Mejia hit a solo home run to start the top of the third, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre again answered. Brandon Lockridge's ground rule double brought in Jose Rojas from second for a 6-2 SWB lead.

Rochester got the run right back in the next frame. Major League Rehabber Joey Gallo led off with a double and cut the RailRiders lead in half scoring on a groundout. It was the fifth inning, however, where the Red Wings took advantage. A five-spot for Rochester, including a three-run home run from Gallo helped them to an 8-6 lead.

The visitors tacked on four more in the sixth. Another three-run bomb, this time courtesy of Alex Call, put them up 11-6. Rochester added one more from a bunt single, a pair of RailRiders errors, and a sacrifice fly.

The RailRiders bounced back in a way they have done many times this season. After Rumfield walked to reach and Everson Pereira was hit by a pitch, Rojas slammed a home run into right center. It was his sixth of the season and put SWB down by just three.

In the seventh, the RailRiders inched closer. Allen earned a base on balls and moved to second on a wild pitch. Rumfield notched his third RBI of the game with a run-scoring single to right.

It was the eighth that put the home team on top. Back-to-back free passes were issued to Rojas and Luis Torrens to put a pair on with nobody out. Then, Downs launched his fifth home run of the season plating two runners for five total RBIs in the contest. Oscar González followed with a double and Durbin smacked a liner to left for the team's 14th hit and 14th run of the game.

Tully pitched four and a third allowing five runs on six hits. His counterpart from Rochester, Thaddeus Ward, tossed just 2.2 innings giving up six runs on seven hits. SWB arms Duane Underwood Jr and Alex Mauricio (W, 2-0) tossed the final three frames clean.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester meet for game four of this series on Friday night at PNC Field. Lefty Edgar Barclay gets the call for the RailRiders against Joan Adon and the Red Wings. For promotional information or to purchase tickets for the next series at PNC Field, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

25-10

