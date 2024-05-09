Columbus Defeats Iowa in Extra Innings

May 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - Columbus' Jhonkensy Noel hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning to lead the Clippers (15-20) to a 6-4 win over the Iowa Cubs (17-19) today at Principal Park.

David Bote led the way for Iowa offensively, going 2-for-4 with two home runs.

Columbus took a 1-0 lead in the first, but Iowa's David Peralta countered with a leadoff home run in the bottom half of the first to tie the game at 1-1.

In the second inning, Bote hit his first homer of the game to give the I-Cubs a 2-1 lead and hit his second in fourth inning to make it 3-1, Iowa.

Columbus' Daniel Schneemann singled home two runs in the eighth inning to tie the game at 3-3 and set up extra innings. Noel hit his three-run homer with two outs in the 10th, giving the Clippers a 6-3 lead.

Owen Caissie brought home a run in the bottom of the 10th with a single to cut the Columbus lead to 6-4.

Thomas Pannone made the start for Iowa and tossed 6.0 innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts. It marked the first quality start for the I-Cubs since Caleb Kilian on Sept. 17, 2023 at St. Paul.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The I-Cubs have won back-to-back for the first time since they won three in a row from April 20-24.

David Bote tallied his first multi-homer game since May 28, 2019 at Houston with the Cubs and the first by an I-Cub since Matt Mervis on April 12 at St. Paul.

Iowa will play vs. Columbus on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 7:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

