Homestand Highlights: May 14-19

The Red Wings will take on the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays) for the first time at home this season!

TUESDAY, MAY 14 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (GATES - 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM)

ROC THE LILAC: We are celebrating the city that we all love for an entire week with lilac-themed jerseys, special food and beverage items, promotions, and more, presented by GreaterROC

HALF-PRICED TICKETS: All 100 & 200-level tickets are half priced presented by M&T Bank

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (GATES - 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM)

ROC THE LILAC: We are celebrating the city that we all love for an entire week with lilac-themed jerseys, special food and beverage items, promotions, and more, presented by GreaterROC

LILAC REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a special lilac replica jersey presented by GreaterROC

THURSDAY, MAY 16 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (GATES - 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM)

ROC THE LILAC: We are celebrating the city that we all love for an entire week with lilac-themed jerseys, special food and beverage items, promotions, and more, presented by GreaterROC

HAPPY HOUR: HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 beers from 5-6 pm courtesy of Genesee Brewing Company and music from JT and Me

COLLEGE NIGHT: When you show your student, faculty, or college staff I.D. you will receive a ticket and $5 in Diamond Dollars for just $16 courtesy of St. John Fisher University

FRIDAY, MAY 17 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (GATES - 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH - 6:45 PM)

ROC THE LILAC: We are celebrating the city that we all love for an entire week with lilac-themed jerseys, special food and beverage items, promotions, and more, presented by GreaterROC

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us for the first fireworks show of the season after the game courtesy of NUTRL

SATURDAY, MAY 18 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (GATES - 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH - 6:45 PM)

ROC THE LILAC: We are celebrating the city that we all love for an entire week with lilac-themed jerseys, special food and beverage items, promotions, and more, presented by GreaterROC

MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2024 magnet schedule courtesy of I-Evolve

SUNDAY, MAY 19 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (GATES - 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH - 1:05 PM)

ARTS FESTIVAL: Join us as we host local artisans to share their work at our Roc the Lilac Arts Festival

ROC THE LILAC: We are celebrating the city that we all love for an entire week with lilac-themed jerseys, special food and beverage items, promotions, and more, presented by GreaterROC

$5 TICKETS: All 100 & 200-level tickets are $5

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB: Kids Club members get tickets to Sunday home games and special experiences at the game. Parents get a discount too courtesy of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. For more information on the Knot Hole Kids Club click here

