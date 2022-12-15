Texas Wins Fifth Straight with Victory at Chicago

December 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars exchange congratulations along the bench against the Chicago Wolves

(Texas Stars, Credit: Dale Woltman / Chicago Wolves) Texas Stars exchange congratulations along the bench against the Chicago Wolves(Texas Stars, Credit: Dale Woltman / Chicago Wolves)

ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, picked up their fifth win in a row with a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Wolves Thursday afternoon at Allstate Arena.

Texas skated away from the first 20 minutes of action carrying a 3-2 lead in Rosemont. Jacob Peterson unloaded a one-time shot on the power play to make it 1-0 following a pair of nifty passes by Mavrik Bourque and Riley Damiani that led to the game's first goal. After Dylan Coughlan tied the game at 13:30, Riley Barber and Bourque each tallied goals at 14:49 and 15:31, respectively, to give the Stars a 3-1 lead. First-period scoring concluded with Chicago forward Stelio Mattheos cutting the deficit to 3-2 with 52 seconds remaining in the frame. Carrying a one-goal lead into the first intermission, Texas was outshooting Chicago 13-6.

Both sides managed to claim a goal during the middle period. The Wolves struck first to tie the game 3-3 when Logan Lambdin buried a one-time feed at 15:20 from Malte Stromwall at 15:20. Then 1:19 later, the Stars reclaimed the lead at 16:39 when Rhett Gardner tapped in a net-front feed by Justin Ducharme. Leading 4-3 after 40 minutes of play, the Stars continued to outshoot the Wolves for a 28-15 advantage in shots on goal.

In the third period, Marian Studenic potted an insurance goal at 8:40 that extended the Stars' lead to 5-3 before Bourque fired a shot from the opposite end of the ice with 1:59 remaining in regulation to score an empty-net goal. While holding on for a 6-3 victory, the Stars' snapped a seven-game skid of dropping matinee contests and extended their current winning streak to a season-high five games in a row.

Between the pipes for Texas, Matt Murray picked up his third straight win to improve to 6-4-1 on the season after stopping 19 of 22 shots against. For the Wolves, Zachary Sawchenko made 32 saves on 37 shots.

Texas travels to Des Moines, Iowa, next for its' final two games in a quest of playing three road games in three days. The Stars' weekend series against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena begins Friday with a 7:00 p.m. face-off before Saturday's 6:00 p.m. finale.

Images from this story



Texas Stars exchange congratulations along the bench against the Chicago Wolves

(Dale Woltman / Chicago Wolves)

