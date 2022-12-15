Blues Assign Logan Brown to T-Birds for Conditioning

Springfield Thunderbirds forward Logan Brown

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Logan Brown to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, for conditioning.

Brown, 24, has missed the past 18 games due to an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-6, 218-pound forward has dressed in five games with the Blues this season.

A St. Louis native, Brown was acquired by the Blues via trade from the Ottawa Senators on September 18, 2020. Overall, he has recorded 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 74 career NHL regular-season games.

