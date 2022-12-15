Blues Assign Logan Brown to T-Birds for Conditioning
December 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Logan Brown to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, for conditioning.
Brown, 24, has missed the past 18 games due to an upper-body injury.
The 6-foot-6, 218-pound forward has dressed in five games with the Blues this season.
A St. Louis native, Brown was acquired by the Blues via trade from the Ottawa Senators on September 18, 2020. Overall, he has recorded 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 74 career NHL regular-season games.
Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds forward Logan Brown
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2022
- Texas Wins Fifth Straight with Victory at Chicago - Texas Stars
- Yvon Lambert, Mike Keane Named 2023 AHL All-Star Classic Honorary Captains - AHL
- Wolves Drop 6-3 Decision to Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Toronto Marlies Visit Rockford IceHogs in Friday Night Battle - Toronto Marlies
- Blues Assign Logan Brown to T-Birds for Conditioning - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Sign Grasso to Professional Tryout Contract - Utica Comets
- Eemil Viro Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pepsi Reading Goals Among December 23 Promotions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins Recall Hall from Maine - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino Set for January 24 - Syracuse Crunch
- Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi, Checkers Recall Cam Morrison - Charlotte Checkers
- Barracuda Blanked by Silver Knights, 5-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Falls to Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Defeat Barracuda, 5-0, For Fourth Straight Win - Henderson Silver Knights
- Pederson Scores Three, Klimovich Grabs Winner In 5-4 Victory Over San Diego - Abbotsford Canucks
- Third Period Comeback Catapults Firebirds Over Roadrunners - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Roadrunners Close Out Four-Game Home Stand With 4-3 Loss To Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ads Earn Point in Shoot-Out Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Will Cuylle Scores Shootout Winner as Wolf Pack Beat Admirals 4-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Blues Assign Logan Brown to T-Birds for Conditioning
- Neighbours' OT Heroics Extend T-Birds' Point Streak to 4
- T-Birds Hit Road for 3 Games this Week
- T-Birds Break Team Record, Collecting 6,083 Bears from Teddy Bear Toss
- Hofer & T-Birds Blank Ads on Teddy Bear Toss Night