Series Preview vs. Abbotsford : December 16 & 17
December 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights take on the Abbotsford Canucks at The Dollar Loan Center for a two-game home series on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17. Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 7:00 p.m. PT, and Saturday's is set for 3:00 p.m. PT. Saturday's game will be Harold's Hockey Tonk, one of the team's Theme Knights, and will be televised on The CW Las Vegas.
NOTES
Henderson stands eighth in the Pacific Division. Through their first 26 games of the season, the Silver Knights are 10-15-0-1.
Sheldon Rempal (6G, 13A) leads the team in scoring with 19 points. Gage Quinney (9G, 9A)and Byron Froese (5G, 13A) are tied for second, each with 18 points. Both Froese and Quinney have tallied six points in the team's last five games. Froese scored two goals against the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday evening, with Quinney collecting the primary assist on both goals.
Goaltender Laurent Brossoit has played in 11 games. He holds a GAA of 2.64 and a save percentage of 0.910. In his most recent start on Dec. 14, against San Jose, he stopped 31 of 31 shots for the team's first shutout of the season.
Goaltender Jiri Patera has played in 12 games. He holds a GAA of 2.93 and a save percentage of 0.906. In his most recent start on Dec. 9, against the Colorado Eagles, he allowed two goals against, stopping 33 shots.
OPPOSITION UPDATE
The Abbotsford Canucks sit fifth in the Pacific Division with 23 games played. Through those 23 games, they are 13-8-1-1.
Christian Wolanin leads the scoring for Abbotsford with 28 points (4G, 24A) this season. Lane Pederson (17G, 7A), acquired from the Chicago Wolves earlier this season, leads the Canucks in goals and is second overall in points.
Arturs Silovs has played 16 games for Abbotsford. He holds a GAA of 2.98 and a save percentage of 0.886. Collin Delia, the second half of Abbotsford's goaltending tandem, is currently with the Vancouver Canucks.
LAST TIME AROUND
Henderson last faced the Canucks on Thursday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 12 on the road. They dropped the first contest, 2-1. Jonas Rondbjerg, currently called up to the Golden Knights, scored unassisted for Henderson's only goal of the night.
The Silver Knights triumphed in the second game of the series, 3-2. Jermaine Loewen scored his first goal of the season, assisted by Mason Primeau and Kaeden Korczak, currently called up to the Golden Knights. Daniil Miromanov, who is also currently called up to the Golden Knights, put the Knights back in front after Abbotsford tied it up on the power play. He was assisted by Ivan Morozov and Brendan Brisson. Gage Quinney scored the game-winning goal, with Lukas Cormier and Sheldon Rempal both collecting helpers on the play.
KNIGHTLY RECAP
On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 5-0, at home. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit recorded the team's first shutout of the season, Byron Froese scored two goals, and Brendan Brisson tallied three points to help the Silver Knights triumph at home. Additionally, six different Knights players recorded at least two points.
ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS
Sheldon Rempal: 19 (6G, 13A)
Gage Quinney: 18 (9G, 9A)
Byron Froese: 18 (5G, 13A)
Lukas Cormier: 12 (3G, 9A)
Sakari Manninen: 12 (2G, 10A)
