Lycksell Recalled to Flyers
December 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Olle Lycksell has been recalled from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
Lycksell, 23, is coming off a three-point performance last Saturday with one goal and two assists in a 6-1 win over the Charlotte Checkers. The North American rookie is second on the Phantoms in points and is averaging one point per game with 5-11-16 in 16 games this season. He had a four-point game on November 26 with one goal and three assists in a 5-1 win against the Rochester Americans.
Lycksell played one game with the Flyers this season making his NHL debut on October 15 when the Flyers played the Vancouver Canucks.
The 5-10 lefty shot from Oskarshamn, Sweden was a Round 6 selection of the Flyers in 2017. Last year with Vaxjo HC in the SHL he scored 14-20-34 in 47 games and then tacked on two points per game in the playoffs scoring 3-5-8 in four games of the postseason. Lycksell represented Sweden twice at the World Juniors in 2018 and 2019 winning a silver medal in 2019.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are back in action this weekend beginning with a home-and-home series against the Providence Bruins. Friday's game is at Providence and then the Saturday rematch is at PPL Center featuring the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Big Woody's.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, December 16 (7:05) at Providence Bruins
Saturday, December 17 (7:05) vs. PROVIDENCE BRUINS
Sunday, December 18 (5:00) at Hershey Bears
Wednesday, December 21 (7:05) vs. HERSHEY BEARS
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Olle Lycksell
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Olle Lycksell
