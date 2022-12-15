Will Cuylle Scores Shootout Winner as Wolf Pack Beat Admirals 4-3

MILWAUKEE, WI - The Hartford Wolf Pack earned their first victory in franchise history in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, edging the Admirals by a final score of 4-3 in the shootout to open their three-game Midwest road trip on a winning note.

Cuylle beat Yaroslav Askarov in the bottom half of the third round, pushing the Wolf Pack to their third victory in four outings. Cuylle slid the puck to his backhand, then lifted the puck over a diving Askarov for his second shootout-winning goal of the season.

For the second time in as many meetings, the Admirals would open the scoring with a powerplay goal. This time, it was former Wolf Pack forward Cole Schneider doing the honors. He deflected a Luke Evangelista pass by Louis Domingue 17:42 into the tilt, breaking the ice for the home side.

Austin Rueschhoff would answer just 31 seconds into the second period, tying the game 1-1 with his first goal of the season. Rueschhoff tipped home a Turner Elson shot from the point, giving Hartford their fastest goal to start a period this season.

Just 24 seconds later, however, the Admirals would once again take the lead. Tommy Novak potted his second goal in as many games against the Wolf Pack, beating a sliding Domingue for his team-leading eleventh goal of the year.

The seesaw continued just under four minutes later, as Cuylle buried his team-leading seventh goal of the season. Cuylle and Tanner Fritz entered the zone on a two-on-one, with the veteran feeding the youngster on the left-wing side. Cuylle settled the puck and then rocketed a shot by Askarov for his third goal in four games.

Hartford would take their first lead of the night at 13:21, with Fritz and Cuylle again teaming up. This time, it was Cuylle feeding Fritz in front of the net, with the veteran stuffing home his first goal of the season.

The Admirals found the equalizer 3:13 into the third, however, as John Leonard would score his second goal of the season. Leonard was initially denied by Domingue but was able to locate the rebound and beat the netminder to eventually force overtime.

Despite an early powerplay in overtime, the Wolf Pack would be outshot 3-1 in the extra frame. Domingue would keep the Admirals at bay, sending Hartford to their sixth shootout of the season.

In the skills competition, Zac Jones and Evangelista would trade goals before Cuylle cemented the second point with his second shootout goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack continue their Midwest trip on Friday night when they visit the Grand Rapids Griffins. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

The Pack returns to the XL Center on Thursday, December 22nd, taking on the Springfield Thunderbirds in the latest installment of the I-91 Rivalry. To get tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

