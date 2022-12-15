Silver Knights Defeat Barracuda, 5-0, For Fourth Straight Win

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 5-0, on Wednesday evening at The Dollar Loan Center. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit recorded the team's first shutout of the season, Byron Froese scored two goals, and Brendan Brisson tallied three points to help the Silver Knights triumph at home. Additionally, six different Knights players recorded at least two points.

Froese, assisted by Gage Quinney and Sheldon Rempal, scored the first goal of the game. He fired in a shot from the right faceoff circle to put the Knights up early.

Mason Primeau then extended the lead with a tip-in on the power play. He redirected a one-timer from Brisson, with Lukas Cormier collecting the secondary assist, to make it a 2-0 game.

Pavel Dorofeyev wrapped up the third period with a goal to make it 3-0 for Henderson. After Brisson's initial shot was denied, Dorofeyev roofed the rebound on the backhand.

Ivan Morozov scored less than 30 seconds into the second period. He tapped in a pass from Dorofeyev for a four-goal lead. Brisson collected the secondary assist for his third point of the night.

Froese also scored his second goal of the evening within the first minute of the second period. He lifted the puck for a top-shelf goal on the backhand to make it a 5-0 game. Quinney and Cormier each picked up their second points of the evening with the assists.

Brossoit stopped 31 of 31 shots, earning him first star of the night. In each of Brossoit's last three starts, he has stopped 30 shots or more.

Tonight's victory is the fourth in a row for the Silver Knights. The Silver Knights will continue their season at home on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 at The Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop for both games is set for 7 p.m. Click here for tickets or tune in on 1230 The Game. Fans can also watch Saturday's game on The CW Las Vegas or on AHL TV with subscription.

