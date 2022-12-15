Third Period Comeback Catapults Firebirds Over Roadrunners

December 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







found their way back into the win column on Wednesday night with a 4-3 comeback victory over the Tucson Roadrunners. Carsen Twarynski, Luke Henman, and Ryker Evans each netted goals in the final frame to propel Coachella Valley to their 13th win of the season.

Tucson started the scoring just 2:19 into the first period on a Travis Barron goal, but Coachella Valley found a response after going to the powerplay. Kole Lind settled down the puck at the left circle and wired a shot past Roadrunners' netminder Jon Gillies to make it a 1-1 game. Andrew Poturalski and John Hayden recorded the assists at 7:55. The Roadrunners added a powerplay goal from Ryan McGregor to regain the lead at the tail end of the period.

The only goal of the second period belonged to Tucson's Ben McCartney, extending his team's lead to 3-1 with 3:38 left.

The Firebirds began the third period with spark, scoring just 13 seconds in. Carsen Twarynski threw it five-hole on Gillies to pull Coachella Valley within one. Alexander True and Ryker Evans added the assists. About six minutes later,

defenseman Jimmy Schuldt went in behind the Tucson net and played a game of keep away before finding Luke Henman at the top of the crease to tie the game. The goal was Henman's first point of the season.

With the game tied at three and time winding down in the third period, Jesper Froden and Cameron Hughes cycled the puck around the offensive zone. A pass found Ryker Evans who ripped a shot through Gillies to give Coachella Valley a 4-3 lead. It was Evans' second goal of the season and came with just 4:41 remaining in the game.

Christopher Gibson made 22 saves in the win as the Firebirds move to 13-5-3-0 on the season. Coachella Valley finished 1-for-5 on the powerplay and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds put 29 shots on goal.

NEXT GAME: Coachella Valley will face the San Diego Gulls on Friday night from Pechanga Arena at 7pm PT. It will be the final Firebirds road game before the team's home opener at Acrisure Arena on Sunday, December 18 against Tucson.

Individual game tickets are now on sale for all Firebirds home games for the 2022-2023 season and start at just $19!

The Firebirds Holiday Flex Plan is the perfect stocking stuffer for the hockey fan in your life. Pick six or 12 tickets that can be used for any home game, including the historic home opener on December 18, during the 2022-2023 season at Acrisure Arena. Holiday Flex Plans start at just $20.

Full Season, partial plans, and group tickets are also on sale for the Firebirds' inaugural season. For more information and to purchase your ticket plan, please visit www.cvfirebirds.com or call 760-835-8778. View the team's full game and promotional schedule, including theme night events at www.cvfirebirds.com/schedule.

Full Season, partial plans, and group tickets are also on sale for the Firebirds' inaugural season. For more information and to purchase your ticket plan, please visit www.cvfirebirds.com or call 760-835-8778. View the team's full game and promotional schedule, including theme night events at www.cvfirebirds.com/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.