Comets Sign Grasso to Professional Tryout Contract
December 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - It was announced today by Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, that the team has signed forward, Patrick Grasso, to a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO).
Grasso, 26, spent 20 games with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL this season. He currently leads the team in goals scored with 14 while adding two assists for 16 points ranking him second on the team. His 14 goals this season places him tied for the league lead in the ECHL. Last season, the former University of New Hampshire forward, played nine games with the Comets scoring one goal and three assists for four points.
The Comets are back at home on Friday and Saturday against the Bridgeport Islanders and Springfield Thunderbirds respectively. Puck drop for both games is at 7:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2022
- Texas Wins Fifth Straight with Victory at Chicago - Texas Stars
- Yvon Lambert, Mike Keane Named 2023 AHL All-Star Classic Honorary Captains - AHL
- Wolves Drop 6-3 Decision to Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Toronto Marlies Visit Rockford IceHogs in Friday Night Battle - Toronto Marlies
- Blues Assign Logan Brown to T-Birds for Conditioning - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Sign Grasso to Professional Tryout Contract - Utica Comets
- Eemil Viro Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pepsi Reading Goals Among December 23 Promotions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins Recall Hall from Maine - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino Set for January 24 - Syracuse Crunch
- Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi, Checkers Recall Cam Morrison - Charlotte Checkers
- Barracuda Blanked by Silver Knights, 5-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Falls to Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Defeat Barracuda, 5-0, For Fourth Straight Win - Henderson Silver Knights
- Pederson Scores Three, Klimovich Grabs Winner In 5-4 Victory Over San Diego - Abbotsford Canucks
- Third Period Comeback Catapults Firebirds Over Roadrunners - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Roadrunners Close Out Four-Game Home Stand With 4-3 Loss To Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ads Earn Point in Shoot-Out Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Will Cuylle Scores Shootout Winner as Wolf Pack Beat Admirals 4-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.