Comets Sign Grasso to Professional Tryout Contract

December 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, N.Y. - It was announced today by Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, that the team has signed forward, Patrick Grasso, to a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO).

Grasso, 26, spent 20 games with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL this season. He currently leads the team in goals scored with 14 while adding two assists for 16 points ranking him second on the team. His 14 goals this season places him tied for the league lead in the ECHL. Last season, the former University of New Hampshire forward, played nine games with the Comets scoring one goal and three assists for four points.

The Comets are back at home on Friday and Saturday against the Bridgeport Islanders and Springfield Thunderbirds respectively. Puck drop for both games is at 7:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available.

