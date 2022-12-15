Wolves Drop 6-3 Decision to Stars

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves met the Texas Stars for the sixth time this season and the visitors from the Lone Star State skated to a 6-3 victory on Thursday at Allstate Arena.

Dylan Coghlan, Stelio Mattheos and Logan Lambdin each scored for the Wolves but it wasn't enough as Mavrik Bourque had two goals and an assist for the Stars. Texas handed Chicago its fourth consecutive loss while the Stars ran their season-long winning streak to five games.

The Stars struck first early in the opening period when Jacob Peterson scored with Texas on the power play.

Coghlan answered a short time later with his first goal of the season. The veteran defenseman, who is with the Wolves on a conditioning stint from the Carolina Hurricanes, took a feed from Jamieson Rees and blasted a one-timer from the point that sailed past Stars goaltender Matthew Murray. It marked Rees' team-leading 14 assist of the season. Brendan Perlini also earned a helper on the score.

The Stars scored the next two with Riley Barber and Bourque each finding the back of the net to give Texas a 3-1 advantage.

In the waning moments of the high-scoring first, Mattheos notched his second goal of the season when the forward knocked in a rebound of a William Lagesson shot. Nathan Sucese also recorded an assist on the play.

Lambdin's second goal of the season tied the score at 3-3. The second-period tally came off an odd-man rush and Lamdin finished off a pass from Malte Stromwall, with Noel Gunler picking up the other assist.

Texas struck again take the lead when Rhett Gardner lit the lamp late in the second. In the third, Marian Studenic's goal put the game away at 5-3 and Bourque finished the scoring with an empty-net goal.

Zachary Sawchenko (32 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Murray (19 saves) earned the win for Texas.

The Wolves dropped to 6-13-2-0 on the season while Texas improved to 14-7-2-2.

Up next: The Wolves will host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.; My50 Chicago, AHLTV).

