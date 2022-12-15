Providence Bruins Recall Hall from Maine

Providence, RI - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 15, that the Providence Bruins have recalled Curtis Hall from the Maine Mariners.

Hall, 22, appeared in eight games for the Mariners this season, scoring five goals and posting a plus-minus of 2. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward skated in eight games in Providence to start the season.

The Chagrin Falls, Ohio native was drafted by Boston in the fourth round (119th) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Hall spent two seasons at Yale University from 2018-2020, posting 27 points in 28 games in his final year.

