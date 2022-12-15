Toronto Marlies Visit Rockford IceHogs in Friday Night Battle

The Toronto Marlies head back on the road on Friday night to play the Rockford IceHogs for the first time this season. This marks the first of two matchups between the two clubs.

Toronto is coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Rochester Americans on Saturday night falling to a 14-8-1-1 record. While Rockford heads into Friday's game with a 7-4 win over the Iowa Wild improving to a 13-7-1-2 record. Currently, the Marlies sit 8th overall in the league while Rockford sits close behind in 11th place.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who has points (2-7-9) in eight consecutive games and sits fourth overall in the league in points (8-20-28), and Noel Hoefenmayer who leads all defensemen on the team with 19 points (5G, 14A). On the Ice Hogs side, former Toronto Marlie Brett Seney leads the team with 29 points (11G,18A).

Puck drop is at 8pm on AHLTV.

