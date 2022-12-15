Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino Set for January 24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Turning Stone Resort Casino will host the Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Syracuse Crunch players will participate in a No Limit Hold'em poker tournament beginning at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24 in the Poker Room at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Any fan that eliminates a Crunch player from the tournament will win that player's jersey, along with an autograph.

Registration will begin at 6 p.m., one hour prior to the start of the tournament. The buy-in is $125 ($100 for the prize pool, $20 entry fee and $5 dealer toke).

Participating players will be announced at a later date and are subject to change.

With a legacy of hosting some of the best sporting events in the country, rivaling many venues in major cities such as Las Vegas, New York City and Miami, Turning Stone Resort Casino has established Upstate New York as a premier destination for live sporting events. Located approximately 30 miles east of Syracuse, Upstate New York's leading destination resort offers world-class amenities including five hotels, more than 20 dining options, electrifying entertainment, two luxurious spas, a 125,000 square foot Las Vegas-style gaming floor, The Showroom, a 5,000 seat arena, five pristine golf courses, several bars, cocktail lounges and nightlife venues.

