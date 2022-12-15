Arvid Holm Ends With 31 Saves In Narrow Loss

The Manitoba Moose (12-7-2-1) rematched with the Calgary Wranglers (16-7-1-0) Thursday evening at Scotiabank Saddledome. It was the final game of the regular season series between the Moose and Wranglers. Manitoba was coming off a 4-1 road win against Calgary on Tuesday evening.

Neither Manitoba nor Calgary was able to open the scoring in the first period. The Moose were granted a pair of chances on the man advantage, but Dustin Wolf was solid and turned away all 13 shots he faced in the frame. Arvid Holm was equally up to task and made 12 stops for Manitoba through the first 20 minutes of play. Evan Polei led the way for both squads with three shots on goal in the first stanza.

Calgary opened the scoring in the second. With two Moose skaters sitting in the box, Jeremie Poirier used the extra space to rip a hard shot over the shoulder of Holm. The Moose struck back and tied the contest with 2:30 left in the frame. Jeff Malott kept the puck alive and sauced it to the trailing Tyrel Bauer, who was calling for the pass. The defenceman picked his spot past Wolf and tied the contest with his first professional goal. Manitoba was outshot 10-5 in the middle stanza but took a tie into the dressing room.

Manitoba pushed ahead three minutes into the third frame with a goal five seconds into their chance on the man advantage. Alex Limoges sent the shot on net and Dominic Toninato tipped it home from the slot. Calgary found the equalizer on the power play, as Jakob Pelletier tapped home the disc after a pass at the top of the crease. The Wranglers took the lead 1:19 later off a point shot through traffic from Yan Kuznetsov. As time ticked down, Manitoba went hunting for offence. The squad pulled Holm in favour of the extra attacker, but was unable to find the equalizer despite peppering Wolf with shots. Holm was hit with the loss and finished with 31 stops, while Wolf captured the win and made 36 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Dominic Toninato (Click for full interview)

"I thought it was a good effort from the guys. I think one thing to take away is the amount of penalties we took. We put ourselves in some tough spots all game and it's hard for everyone to get in a rhythm with that. Obviously they're going to capitalize on a couple if we're giving them 10 opportunities. If we just clean up the penalties, I think we'll be good."

Statbook

Jeff Malott has three points in his past two games (2G, 1A)

Dominic Toninato has three points (2G, 1A) his past two contests

Declan Chisholm has three assists his past two games

Tyrel Bauer's goal in the second period was his first professional marker

What's Next?

Manitoba returns home to clash with the Belleville Senators at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, Dec. 17. Puck drop is slated for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.

