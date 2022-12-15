Arvid Holm Ends With 31 Saves In Narrow Loss
December 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (12-7-2-1) rematched with the Calgary Wranglers (16-7-1-0) Thursday evening at Scotiabank Saddledome. It was the final game of the regular season series between the Moose and Wranglers. Manitoba was coming off a 4-1 road win against Calgary on Tuesday evening.
Neither Manitoba nor Calgary was able to open the scoring in the first period. The Moose were granted a pair of chances on the man advantage, but Dustin Wolf was solid and turned away all 13 shots he faced in the frame. Arvid Holm was equally up to task and made 12 stops for Manitoba through the first 20 minutes of play. Evan Polei led the way for both squads with three shots on goal in the first stanza.
Calgary opened the scoring in the second. With two Moose skaters sitting in the box, Jeremie Poirier used the extra space to rip a hard shot over the shoulder of Holm. The Moose struck back and tied the contest with 2:30 left in the frame. Jeff Malott kept the puck alive and sauced it to the trailing Tyrel Bauer, who was calling for the pass. The defenceman picked his spot past Wolf and tied the contest with his first professional goal. Manitoba was outshot 10-5 in the middle stanza but took a tie into the dressing room.
Manitoba pushed ahead three minutes into the third frame with a goal five seconds into their chance on the man advantage. Alex Limoges sent the shot on net and Dominic Toninato tipped it home from the slot. Calgary found the equalizer on the power play, as Jakob Pelletier tapped home the disc after a pass at the top of the crease. The Wranglers took the lead 1:19 later off a point shot through traffic from Yan Kuznetsov. As time ticked down, Manitoba went hunting for offence. The squad pulled Holm in favour of the extra attacker, but was unable to find the equalizer despite peppering Wolf with shots. Holm was hit with the loss and finished with 31 stops, while Wolf captured the win and made 36 saves of his own.
Quotable
Moose Forward Dominic Toninato (Click for full interview)
"I thought it was a good effort from the guys. I think one thing to take away is the amount of penalties we took. We put ourselves in some tough spots all game and it's hard for everyone to get in a rhythm with that. Obviously they're going to capitalize on a couple if we're giving them 10 opportunities. If we just clean up the penalties, I think we'll be good."
Statbook
Jeff Malott has three points in his past two games (2G, 1A)
Dominic Toninato has three points (2G, 1A) his past two contests
Declan Chisholm has three assists his past two games
Tyrel Bauer's goal in the second period was his first professional marker
What's Next?
Manitoba returns home to clash with the Belleville Senators at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, Dec. 17. Puck drop is slated for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2022
- Arvid Holm Ends With 31 Saves In Narrow Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Series Preview vs. Abbotsford : December 16 & 17 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Dallas Stars Acquire Defenseman Oskari Laaksonen from the Buffalo Sabres - Texas Stars
- Goaltender Jonas Johansson Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Henderson Silver Knights Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Swoyer, Frasca Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Lycksell Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 9 - Bridgeport Islanders
- All Roads Lead Back to the Queen City - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Wins Fifth Straight with Victory at Chicago - Texas Stars
- Yvon Lambert, Mike Keane Named 2023 AHL All-Star Classic Honorary Captains - AHL
- Wolves Drop 6-3 Decision to Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Toronto Marlies Visit Rockford IceHogs in Friday Night Battle - Toronto Marlies
- Blues Assign Logan Brown to T-Birds for Conditioning - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Sign Grasso to Professional Tryout Contract - Utica Comets
- Eemil Viro Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pepsi Reading Goals Among December 23 Promotions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins Recall Hall from Maine - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino Set for January 24 - Syracuse Crunch
- Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi, Checkers Recall Cam Morrison - Charlotte Checkers
- Barracuda Blanked by Silver Knights, 5-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Falls to Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Defeat Barracuda, 5-0, For Fourth Straight Win - Henderson Silver Knights
- Pederson Scores Three, Klimovich Grabs Winner In 5-4 Victory Over San Diego - Abbotsford Canucks
- Third Period Comeback Catapults Firebirds Over Roadrunners - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Roadrunners Close Out Four-Game Home Stand With 4-3 Loss To Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ads Earn Point in Shoot-Out Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Will Cuylle Scores Shootout Winner as Wolf Pack Beat Admirals 4-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.