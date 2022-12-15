Eemil Viro Reassigned to Grand Rapids

December 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Eemil Viro

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Eemil Viro(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned defenseman Eemil Viro to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Viro posted four assists and two penalty minutes in five games with the Walleye from Dec. 2-14. The Vantaa, Finland, native has one goal and six penalty minutes in 11 games with Grand Rapids, bagging his first AHL point on Oct. 30 at Texas. Viro is in the midst of his rookie campaign in North America after spending the past three seasons with TPS in the Liiga (Finland). In 134 contests with TPS, Viro totaled 24 points (7-17-24) and 87 penalty minutes. The 20-year-old won a silver medal with Team Finland at the 2022 World Junior Championship and a bronze medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship. Viro was selected with the 70th overall pick by Detroit in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.