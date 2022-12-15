Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi, Checkers Recall Cam Morrison

Aleksi Heponiemi is headed back to the NHL, as the Panthers have recalled the forward from Charlotte.

Heponiemi, 23, has two points (1g, 1a) in seven games this season for Florida, giving him five points (2g, 3a) in 22 career NHL games. With Charlotte, the Finnish forward has eight points (5g, 3a) in 18 games this season.

In a corresponding move, the Checkers have recalled Cam Morrison from the ECHL's Florida Everblades.

Morrison, 24, ranks fourth on the Everblades with 13 points (5g, 8a) in 16 games this season. A second-round pick by Colorado in 2016, Morrison played his rookie season with Rockford a year ago, logging 14 points (5g, 9a) in 43 games. Prior to turning pro he spent four years at Notre Dame and helped the Irish to back-to-back Big-10 championships.

The Checkers have four more games before the holiday break, starting with a pair of home contests against Rochester starting on Friday.

