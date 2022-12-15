Barracuda Blanked by Silver Knights, 5-0
December 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Henderson, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (13-11-0-1) gave up three first-period goals on Wednesday at the Dollar Loan Center and couldn't recover, falling 5-0 to the HendersonSilver Knights (10-15-0-1).
At 3:06 of the first, Byron Froese (4) opened the scoring by banking a pass off the skate of Will Riedell and in. Then, on the power play, Mason Primeau (3) directed a Brendan Brisson pass off the post and in from the low slot. Pavel Dorofeyev (5) completed the three-goal first by backhanding a rebound in-tight under the crossbar.
In the second, Ivan Morozov (2) scored 27 seconds in and then Froese (5) would score again just 17 seconds later, ending Eetu Makiniemi's night after allowing five goals on 14 shots.
In the third, each team put seven shots on net, but the game would end 5-0. Laurent Brossoit (4-6-0) made 31 stops to earn his tenth career shutout.
