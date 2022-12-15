Dallas Stars Acquire Defenseman Oskari Laaksonen from the Buffalo Sabres
December 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Oskari Laaksonen from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Joseph Cecconi. Laaksonen has been re-assigned from Rochester to Texas, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Laaksonen, 23, has appeared in 10 games with the Rochester Americans this season, recording two points (0-2--2) and a +1 rating.
Selected by Buffalo in the third round (89th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound blueliner has appeared in 109 career AHL games from 2020-22 (all with Rochester), registering seven goals, 53 points (7-46--53) and 58 penalty minutes. Of his seven goals, six have come on the power play. Laaksonen ranked second among Americans defensemen in scoring during the 2021-22 campaign with 34 points (5-29--34) in 71 games. He also added an assist (0-1--1) in two postseason contests.
The Tampere, Finland native has also represented his country on the international stage, helping Finland to a gold medal at the 2019 World Junior Championship with a goal (1-0--1) and a +5 rating in seven games.
Cecconi, 25, registered two points (0-2--2) in 12 games with Texas this season.
Selected by the Stars in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, the Youngstown, New York native has earned 33 points (4-29--33) and 106 penalty minutes in 176 career AHL regular-season games with Texas.
